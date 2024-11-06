Tuyển Call Center Công ty cổ phần BE GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Mô Tả Công Việc Call Center

Job Responsibilities:

Manage team performance through monitoring, giving agents advice to handle Customers’ queries while they cannot handle on their own.

To reduce handling time and improve the first contact resolution metric, provide layers the authority to handle complaints and inquiries.

Ensure daily performance to meet the SLA, AHT, productivity, and other KPI metric targets.

Delegate tasks and responsibilities to team members in lower positions to guarantee that all assignments are completed on time, with good results.

Maintain regular, accurate updates to the daily and weekly reports.

Report any difficulties that influence the operation or the experiences of customers to the CS Manager right away, and proactively come up with suggestions and answers to fix operational concerns.

Make daily and weekly reports accurately to update promptly the current situation of CS team.

Liaise with other relevant departments to optimize the procedures.

Set up meetings with the team to coach, inspire, and provide guidance for the growth of the team.

Work closely with TQA to plan beginner training programs and refresher courses to ensure the team's performance.

Guide & orient lower-layers agents to follow through the goals and action plans.

Other ad hoc duties allocated by the Line Manager.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Jobs Skill & Qualifications:

2 years of experience in comparable roles in the transportation business, food technology, e-commerce, or related fields

Problem-solving, goal-oriented, customer-centric, detail-oriented, effective communication, and especially high accountability and responsibility are necessary abilities.

Data-driven and analytical skill

Ability to lead team in multi-tasking, prioritization, and meeting timelines on deliverables

Experience in using CRM software (Zendesk, Salesforce,...) is an advantage

MS Office skill (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Forms...) and Google skill (Google spreadsheet, Google Docs, Google Presentation,...)

Work well under pressure and follow through on items to make sure the completion

Be familiar with 247 service and be available for checking and supporting urgent cases

Good English communication skills

Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th salary

Laptop provides

Social Insurance

Medical healthcare

Annual health check

15 days annual leave

Transportation fee (BE's services)

Performance bonus

Holiday bonus

Team Building and many engagements activities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

