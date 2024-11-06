Tuyển Call Center Công ty cổ phần BE GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Call Center

Công ty cổ phần BE GROUP
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/12/2024
Công ty cổ phần BE GROUP

Call Center

Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Call Center Tại Công ty cổ phần BE GROUP

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 28bis Mạc Đĩnh Chi, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Call Center Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Responsibilities:
Manage team performance through monitoring, giving agents advice to handle Customers’ queries while they cannot handle on their own.
To reduce handling time and improve the first contact resolution metric, provide layers the authority to handle complaints and inquiries.
Ensure daily performance to meet the SLA, AHT, productivity, and other KPI metric targets.
Delegate tasks and responsibilities to team members in lower positions to guarantee that all assignments are completed on time, with good results.
Maintain regular, accurate updates to the daily and weekly reports.
Report any difficulties that influence the operation or the experiences of customers to the CS Manager right away, and proactively come up with suggestions and answers to fix operational concerns.
Make daily and weekly reports accurately to update promptly the current situation of CS team.
Liaise with other relevant departments to optimize the procedures.
Set up meetings with the team to coach, inspire, and provide guidance for the growth of the team.
Work closely with TQA to plan beginner training programs and refresher courses to ensure the team's performance.
Guide & orient lower-layers agents to follow through the goals and action plans.
Other ad hoc duties allocated by the Line Manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Jobs Skill & Qualifications:
2 years of experience in comparable roles in the transportation business, food technology, e-commerce, or related fields
Problem-solving, goal-oriented, customer-centric, detail-oriented, effective communication, and especially high accountability and responsibility are necessary abilities.
Data-driven and analytical skill
Ability to lead team in multi-tasking, prioritization, and meeting timelines on deliverables
Experience in using CRM software (Zendesk, Salesforce,...) is an advantage
MS Office skill (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Forms...) and Google skill (Google spreadsheet, Google Docs, Google Presentation,...)
Work well under pressure and follow through on items to make sure the completion
Be familiar with 247 service and be available for checking and supporting urgent cases
Good English communication skills

Tại Công ty cổ phần BE GROUP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th salary
Laptop provides
Social Insurance
Medical healthcare
Annual health check
15 days annual leave
Transportation fee (BE's services)
Performance bonus
Holiday bonus
Team Building and many engagements activities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần BE GROUP

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty cổ phần BE GROUP

Công ty cổ phần BE GROUP

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà NOCT2 – E4 khu đô thị mới Yên Hòa, phường Yên Hòa, Quận Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

