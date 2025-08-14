Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH MTV NDN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH MTV NDN
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/09/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH MTV NDN

Backend Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MTV NDN

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 183/38 Bến Vân Đồn, Phường 06, Quận 4, Quận 4

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About the Role
Join our team building an AI-powered chatbot and CRM functionality. You'll develop backend services that power social interactions, intelligent chatbots, and customer relationship management tools using cutting-edge AI technology.

Key Responsibilities
- Develop RESTful APIs using NestJS for chatbots and CRM features
- Build chatbot backend services with LLM integration
- Design MongoDB schemas for social graphs and customer data
- Integrate multiple LLM providers for AI-powered conversations

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Required Qualifications
- 1+ years backend development experience
- Strong proficiency in NestJS and TypeScript
- Hands-on experience with MongoDB
- Experience with LLM integration (OpenAI, Claude, etc.)
- Understanding of social network concepts
- Experience with RESTful API design

Preferred Qualifications
- Chatbot or conversational AI experience
- CRM and customer data management knowledge
- Social media API integration experience
- Vector databases and recommendation systems
- Redis, message queues, API security

Technical Stack
- Backend: NestJS, TypeScript, Node.js (must have)
- Database: MongoDB, Mongoose (must have)
- AI/LLM: OpenAI, Claude API, LangChain (nice to have)

What You'll Build
- Social features (feeds, messaging, profiles)
- AI chatbot engine with context management
- CRM tools (contact management, lead tracking)

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MTV NDN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Opportunity to participate in interesting projects, using modern technology;
Young, dynamic working environment, enthusiastic support from colleagues;
Opportunity to advance to higher positions (Team Lead, PM,...);
Salary review once a year, bonus based on project and performance;
Support for study costs, courses, certificates related to work.
Participate in social insurance according to labor law, 13th month salary, birthday, company trip, annual leave,...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MTV NDN

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH MTV NDN

CÔNG TY TNHH MTV NDN

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 110 Cao Thắng, Phường 04, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

