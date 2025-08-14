Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH MTV NDN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Backend Developer

About the Role

Join our team building an AI-powered chatbot and CRM functionality. You'll develop backend services that power social interactions, intelligent chatbots, and customer relationship management tools using cutting-edge AI technology.



Key Responsibilities

- Develop RESTful APIs using NestJS for chatbots and CRM features

- Build chatbot backend services with LLM integration

- Design MongoDB schemas for social graphs and customer data

- Integrate multiple LLM providers for AI-powered conversations

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Required Qualifications

- 1+ years backend development experience

- Strong proficiency in NestJS and TypeScript

- Hands-on experience with MongoDB

- Experience with LLM integration (OpenAI, Claude, etc.)

- Understanding of social network concepts

- Experience with RESTful API design



Preferred Qualifications

- Chatbot or conversational AI experience

- CRM and customer data management knowledge

- Social media API integration experience

- Vector databases and recommendation systems

- Redis, message queues, API security



Technical Stack

- Backend: NestJS, TypeScript, Node.js (must have)

- Database: MongoDB, Mongoose (must have)

- AI/LLM: OpenAI, Claude API, LangChain (nice to have)



What You'll Build

- Social features (feeds, messaging, profiles)

- AI chatbot engine with context management

- CRM tools (contact management, lead tracking)

Được Hưởng Những Gì

Opportunity to participate in interesting projects, using modern technology;

Young, dynamic working environment, enthusiastic support from colleagues;

Opportunity to advance to higher positions (Team Lead, PM,...);

Salary review once a year, bonus based on project and performance;

Support for study costs, courses, certificates related to work.

Participate in social insurance according to labor law, 13th month salary, birthday, company trip, annual leave,...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

