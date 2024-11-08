Tuyển Hàng hải Công ty TNHH Đóng tàu Damen Sông Cấm làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu

Mức lương 25 - 35 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nam Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hải Phòng: - Thôn Lôi Động, Xã Hoàng Động, huyện Thủy Nguyên, Huyện Thuỷ Nguyên

Mô Tả Công Việc Hàng hải Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 Triệu

Preparations:

- Preparations of safety and environmental protection policy before sailing

- Pay attention to the condition of navigational and safety equipment

- Prepare all needed documents, such as muster list, instructions,… and place them on board before sailing.

- Checks if the right tools and equipment is present on board as required for deck handling of towing ropes during trials

- Ensures the vessels are ready to leave for sea trials, takes measures for proper fastening of the deck machinery and loads

Sea trials:

- As the Captain during the trials, vessel demonstrations and delivery trips of the vessels to a transport ship

- The trial Captain is responsible for the safe navigation, safety of personnel, the ship, other properties on board and the environment of the vessel from the yard to sea trials location, in compliance with the applicable laws and regulations of the local port authorities of Hai Phong & Quang Ninh.

- Has GMDSS responsibilities such as contacting port authorities for safe passage and guidance while sailing on the river

- Is responsible for the safety meeting before vessel sailing

- Mooring/berthing and anchoring of the vessels

- During sailing & trials, the trial Captain directly gives command and coordinates all activities on board. Also in communication with PM in charge of

- Is responsible for communication with the support trial vessel (Song Cam 5) to make sure a safe trial area & other activities.

- Operation of deck equipment when required

- Making the watch keeping schedule for crews on board in the night time, to ensure the security condition, position of vessel during anchorage, engine working condition,….

- Reporting about the results, happened issues,….. during trials

Harbor activities:

- Pay attention to the expiry date of the certificates of the officers and crew’s certificates of competency

- Taking part in ship handling in the own keel and movements of vessels from one location to another, ensuring proper mooring to the berths.

- Instructing the crew members participating at trials, basics such as: deck handling operations, fire-fighting, lifeboat launching. The emergency drills are carried out regularly for all trial members

- Coordinate the assigned works, preparations for river trials, winch trials & sea trials

- Support for vessel docking/launching activity when available.

- Supports during fuel bunkering & propulsion system tests

- Responsible for inspection and maintenance of sea trial equipment before & after each trial, such as load cells, Noise & Vib. measurement instruments, sea trial tool boxes, life rafts, …

- Maintenance & repairing the trial ropes. Report to the commissioning manager about the ropes condition in time & investment plan in advance.

- Maintenance of lay-up vessels

- Vessel familiarisation training for the Client crews as applicable

- Taking part in ERT of the shipyard

- Carrying out the assigned works in other working places

Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education

- VIMARU education

- Completed Navigation faculty & having all needed papers for sailing

Experience

- Minimum three (3) years of seagoing experience

- Sailing experience or working on ships as chief officer or Captain

- Tugboats operations experience (ASD’s represents an advantage)

Tại Công ty TNHH Đóng tàu Damen Sông Cấm Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Here at Damen, we realize supporting and managing many talented individuals is of great essence. We understand that the key to success is to find the right person for the right job. That’s why we continually invest in your development. Damen offers you:

a dynamic international working environment focusing on technology and innovation;

a competitive salary;

holiday bonus, Tet bonus, quarter bonus;

monthly fuel allowance;

24/7 insurance + health insurance for employee and spouse

social insurance

business trip allowance (if any);

continuous focus on professional and personal development through training programs.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Đóng tàu Damen Sông Cấm

