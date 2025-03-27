Tuyển IT Helpdesk Rodd & Gunn New Zealand Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 700 - 1 USD

Rodd & Gunn New Zealand Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/04/2025
IT Helpdesk

Mức lương
700 - 1 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: remoted/ flexible

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk Với Mức Lương 700 - 1 USD

We are looking for a quality control apparel technician specializing in wovens/knit cut-sew: Jackets/lowers/knitwear. This role will be based in Hanoi area for a rapidly expanding global New Zealand based menswear brand.
Your role will be critical for ensuring our premium apparel product is kept to the highest standards to contribute to the projected global growth of Rodd & Gunn.
As a Quality Technician, specializing in Jackets/ Bottoms &Knitwears categories, you will be on the front line of keep up our high-quality standards.
Priorities are, but not restricted to, will be:
• Liaising between the Head QA in Ho Chi Minh City our factory partners and Melbourne Design.
• In charge of Rodd & Gunn quality control, working closely with our factory partners for quality improvement.
• Frequent factory visits to ensure our standards are being followed during in-line inspections.
• Working alongside and report QA manager, based in HCM office.
• Working closely with the Production Merchandiser (support checking sample, final inspection report, fabric / garment test report, resolve issues in production)
• Comment/measure pre-production samples (PP samples) and send recommendations on fit and quality improvements, measurement grading to the Rodd & Gunn Product team in Melbourne.
• Review fabric quality issues and cooperation with fabric team/supplier to solve problem.

Với Mức Lương 700 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Rodd & Gunn New Zealand Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Rodd & Gunn New Zealand Limited

Rodd & Gunn New Zealand Limited

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: District 2, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

