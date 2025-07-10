Tuyển IT Helpdesk Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Duties and Responsibilities

• Provide technical support to end-users via phone, email, or in-person.

• Diagnose and resolve hardware and software issues.

• Provide guidance on software usage to end-users.

• Assist with the setup and configuration of computers and peripherals.

• Follow established procedures for issue escalation.

• Respond to help desk tickets and service requests.

• Document support interactions, troubleshooting steps, and resolutions.

• Install, upgrade, and configure software applications.

• Maintain an inventory of hardware assets.

• Assist with user onboarding and offboarding processes.

• Ensure compliance with security policies.

• Collaborate with IT administrators for complex problems.

• Report and address security incidents or vulnerabilities.

• Other duties as assigned.