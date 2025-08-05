Tuyển IT Helpdesk Trường Song ngữ Quốc tế EMASI Vạn Phúc - EMASI Schools làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Overview:

As an IT Helpdesk Intern, you will work under the guidance of the IT Manager to support day-to-day IT operations. This internship is ideal for students or recent graduates who are passionate about IT and eager to gain real-world experience in a professional educational environment. You will assist in providing first-tier technical support, troubleshooting hardware/software issues, managing IT assets, and supporting ongoing IT initiatives across the school.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Support & Operations:

• Provide technical support to students and staff for hardware and software issues.

• Assist in troubleshooting classroom technology, including computers, projectors, and interactive whiteboards.

• Assist in training staff and students on the use of technology tools and resources.

• Support the setup and configuration of new devices and technology.

• Participate in IT projects and initiatives as needed.

• Other tasks assigned by line manager.

IT Equipment & Maintenance:

• Assist in installing and maintaining hardware (laptops, iPads, printers, etc.).