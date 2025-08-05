Tuyển IT Helpdesk Trường Song ngữ Quốc tế EMASI Vạn Phúc - EMASI Schools làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Helpdesk Tại Trường Song ngữ Quốc tế EMASI Vạn Phúc - EMASI Schools
- Hồ Chí Minh: EMASI Van Phuc, 2 Street No.5, Van Phuc Residential City 1, Thu Duc District, Ho Chi Minh City
Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Overview:
As an IT Helpdesk Intern, you will work under the guidance of the IT Manager to support day-to-day IT operations. This internship is ideal for students or recent graduates who are passionate about IT and eager to gain real-world experience in a professional educational environment. You will assist in providing first-tier technical support, troubleshooting hardware/software issues, managing IT assets, and supporting ongoing IT initiatives across the school.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
Support & Operations:
• Provide technical support to students and staff for hardware and software issues.
• Assist in troubleshooting classroom technology, including computers, projectors, and interactive whiteboards.
• Assist in training staff and students on the use of technology tools and resources.
• Support the setup and configuration of new devices and technology.
• Participate in IT projects and initiatives as needed.
• Other tasks assigned by line manager.
IT Equipment & Maintenance:
• Assist in installing and maintaining hardware (laptops, iPads, printers, etc.).
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Trường Song ngữ Quốc tế EMASI Vạn Phúc - EMASI Schools Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Trường Song ngữ Quốc tế EMASI Vạn Phúc - EMASI Schools
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
