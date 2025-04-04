Tuyển Kỹ sư môi trường LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 18 Triệu

Mức lương 14 - 18 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 17F - 21F Office Lobby, Lotte Mall West Lake, 272 Vo Chi Cong

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư môi trường Với Mức Lương 14 - 18 Triệu

Với Mức Lương 14 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor degree preferred in Administration Management, Finance, Accounting;

• 0-3 years of working experience in office/ administrative management in foreign-owned company;

• Intermediate English skills;

• Proficient in MS office: Power Point, Excel...;

• Good organization, arrangement and work management skills;

• Can-do attitude and good team-work.

• Candidates with knowledge in office management (building’s facility, M/E related) are preferred.

Tại LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited

