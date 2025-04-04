Tuyển Kỹ sư môi trường LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 18 Triệu

Tuyển Kỹ sư môi trường LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 18 Triệu

LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/05/2025
LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited

Kỹ sư môi trường

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư môi trường Tại LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited

Mức lương
14 - 18 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 17F

- 21F Office Lobby, Lotte Mall West Lake, 272 Vo Chi Cong

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư môi trường Với Mức Lương 14 - 18 Triệu

Với Mức Lương 14 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor degree preferred in Administration Management, Finance, Accounting;
• 0-3 years of working experience in office/ administrative management in foreign-owned company;
• Intermediate English skills;
• Proficient in MS office: Power Point, Excel...;
• Good organization, arrangement and work management skills;
• Can-do attitude and good team-work.
• Candidates with knowledge in office management (building’s facility, M/E related) are preferred.

Tại LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited

LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 32, 34, Keangnam Hanoi Landmark Tower, E6, KDTM Cầu Giấy, Phường Mễ Trì, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

