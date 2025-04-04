Tuyển Kỹ sư môi trường LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 18 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư môi trường Tại LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited
Mức lương
14 - 18 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: 17F
- 21F Office Lobby, Lotte Mall West Lake, 272 Vo Chi Cong
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư môi trường Với Mức Lương 14 - 18 Triệu
Với Mức Lương 14 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Bachelor degree preferred in Administration Management, Finance, Accounting;
• 0-3 years of working experience in office/ administrative management in foreign-owned company;
• Intermediate English skills;
• Proficient in MS office: Power Point, Excel...;
• Good organization, arrangement and work management skills;
• Can-do attitude and good team-work.
• Candidates with knowledge in office management (building’s facility, M/E related) are preferred.
Tại LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited
