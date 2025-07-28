Tuyển Kỹ sư môi trường Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kỹ sư môi trường Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/08/2025
Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II

Kỹ sư môi trường

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư môi trường Tại Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Quốc tế: A

- 04, Saysettha Development Zone, Nano Village, Saysettha District, Vientiane Capital, Lao P.D.R

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư môi trường Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Engineers for various departments: PE (Process Engineering), QC (Quality Control), FMM (Factory Management & Maintenance), Environment, QA (Quality Assurance).

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Requirements
- Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Chemistry, Materials Science, Environmental Engineering, Electrical Engineering, etc.
- Proficiency in English.
- Being Lao and Knowing Vietnamese is an advantage.
- Vietnamese candidate expect to work in Laos or go on business in Laos
Vietnamese candidate expect to work in Laos or go on business in Laos
- Lao candidate and can speak Vietnamese is an advantage
Lao candidate and can speak Vietnamese
2. Benefits
- Negotiated salary that based skills and experience
- Beside the basic salary, the employees shall receive allowances such as transportation allowance, attendance bonus, housing allowance ...

Tại Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II

Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Plot A9, Thang Long Industrial Park II, Lieu Xa,Yen My, Hung Yen

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

