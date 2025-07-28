Tuyển Kỹ sư môi trường Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư môi trường Tại Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Quốc tế: A
- 04, Saysettha Development Zone, Nano Village, Saysettha District, Vientiane Capital, Lao P.D.R
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư môi trường Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Engineers for various departments: PE (Process Engineering), QC (Quality Control), FMM (Factory Management & Maintenance), Environment, QA (Quality Assurance).
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
1. Requirements
- Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Chemistry, Materials Science, Environmental Engineering, Electrical Engineering, etc.
- Proficiency in English.
- Being Lao and Knowing Vietnamese is an advantage.
2. Benefits
- Negotiated salary that based skills and experience
- Beside the basic salary, the employees shall receive allowances such as transportation allowance, attendance bonus, housing allowance ...
Tại Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
