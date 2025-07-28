Tuyển Kỹ sư môi trường Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Quốc tế: A - 04, Saysettha Development Zone, Nano Village, Saysettha District, Vientiane Capital, Lao P.D.R

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư môi trường Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Engineers for various departments: PE (Process Engineering), QC (Quality Control), FMM (Factory Management & Maintenance), Environment, QA (Quality Assurance).

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Requirements

- Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Chemistry, Materials Science, Environmental Engineering, Electrical Engineering, etc.

- Proficiency in English.

- Being Lao and Knowing Vietnamese is an advantage.

- Vietnamese candidate expect to work in Laos or go on business in Laos

Vietnamese candidate expect to work in Laos or go on business in Laos

- Lao candidate and can speak Vietnamese is an advantage

Lao candidate and can speak Vietnamese

2. Benefits

- Negotiated salary that based skills and experience

- Beside the basic salary, the employees shall receive allowances such as transportation allowance, attendance bonus, housing allowance ...

Tại Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin