Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET Fushan Technology Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 12 - 27 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên .NET Tại Fushan Technology Vietnam
- Bắc Ninh: No 8, street 6, VSIP Bac Ninh, Phu Chan, Tu Son ,Bac Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên .NET Với Mức Lương 12 - 27 Triệu
As a Backend .NET Developer, you will play a crucial role in designing, developing, and optimizing backend services for our Manufacturing Execution System (MES). You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver robust and scalable solutions that integrate seamlessly with production equipment and ERP systems.
• Design and develop backend services using .NET framework (C#, .NET Core) to support core MES functionalities.
• Optimize existing systems for performance, scalability, and reliability in high-volume manufacturing environments.
• Ensure code quality and adherence to best practices, including SOLID principles and design patterns.
• Develop efficient data processing pipelines to handle real-time data from production equipment and other sources.
• Integrate MES with ERP systems and other enterprise applications using industry-standard protocols and technologies.
• Collaborate closely with other team to deliver high-quality solutions.
• Provide technical support and training to end-users as needed.
Với Mức Lương 12 - 27 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Fushan Technology Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Fushan Technology Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
