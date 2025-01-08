Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET Fushan Technology Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 12 - 27 Triệu

As a Backend .NET Developer, you will play a crucial role in designing, developing, and optimizing backend services for our Manufacturing Execution System (MES). You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver robust and scalable solutions that integrate seamlessly with production equipment and ERP systems.

• Design and develop backend services using .NET framework (C#, .NET Core) to support core MES functionalities.

• Optimize existing systems for performance, scalability, and reliability in high-volume manufacturing environments.

• Ensure code quality and adherence to best practices, including SOLID principles and design patterns.

• Develop efficient data processing pipelines to handle real-time data from production equipment and other sources.

• Integrate MES with ERP systems and other enterprise applications using industry-standard protocols and technologies.

• Collaborate closely with other team to deliver high-quality solutions.

• Provide technical support and training to end-users as needed.