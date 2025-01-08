Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET Fushan Technology Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 12 - 27 Triệu

Lập trình viên .NET

Fushan Technology Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/02/2025
Fushan Technology Vietnam

Lập trình viên .NET

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên .NET Tại Fushan Technology Vietnam

Mức lương
12 - 27 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Ninh: No 8, street 6, VSIP Bac Ninh, Phu Chan, Tu Son ,Bac Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên .NET Với Mức Lương 12 - 27 Triệu

As a Backend .NET Developer, you will play a crucial role in designing, developing, and optimizing backend services for our Manufacturing Execution System (MES). You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver robust and scalable solutions that integrate seamlessly with production equipment and ERP systems.
• Design and develop backend services using .NET framework (C#, .NET Core) to support core MES functionalities.
• Optimize existing systems for performance, scalability, and reliability in high-volume manufacturing environments.
• Ensure code quality and adherence to best practices, including SOLID principles and design patterns.
• Develop efficient data processing pipelines to handle real-time data from production equipment and other sources.
• Integrate MES with ERP systems and other enterprise applications using industry-standard protocols and technologies.
• Collaborate closely with other team to deliver high-quality solutions.
• Provide technical support and training to end-users as needed.

Với Mức Lương 12 - 27 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Fushan Technology Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Fushan Technology Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Fushan Technology Vietnam

Fushan Technology Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: No. 8, Street 6, VSIP Bac Ninh Services, Urban and Industrial Park, Phu Chan Commune, Tu Son Town, Bac Ninh Province.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

