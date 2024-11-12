Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI ĐA QUỐC GIA ACT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 2,000 USD

Mức lương Từ 2,000 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Trần Quang Diệu, Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh quốc tế Với Mức Lương Từ 2,000 USD

Build and maintain strong relationships with existing customers through regular site visits, meetings, and effective communication.

Develop and implement effective sales strategies to look for new customers who need logistics service.

Cooperate with other departments to follow up and handle smoothly import and export shipments.

Research and develop strategy to build up relationship with logistics associations WCA, FIATA, IATA, VLA.

Looking for overseas agent and set up agent overseas to handle import shipments.

Follow up with payment, arrange payment for overseas agent in time.

Look for overseas customers/ partners through trade promotion via diplomatic agencies, associations, and international exhibitions in domestic and abroad.

Manage weekly, monthly, yearly report.

Với Mức Lương Từ 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in business, economics, finance, trade, or related fields from a university or college.

Experience: A minimum of 5 years of experience in the logistics field. Sales experience and management experience in logistics is highly desirable.

Have good leadership and Good planning skills and the ability to work under pressure

Ability to identify, analyze and evaluate the market.

Proficiency in English and Vietnamese communication.

Computer Skills: Good Microsoft office operation skill.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI ĐA QUỐC GIA ACT Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Meal allowance, Uniform allowance, Mobile phone allowance, profit-sales per month.

Make sure to pay insurance such as social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance

Annual salary review based on performance.

Professional training organized by the company.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI ĐA QUỐC GIA ACT Pro Company

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI ĐA QUỐC GIA ACT Pro Company