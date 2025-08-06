Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế DAS LA VIE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

DAS LA VIE
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/09/2025
DAS LA VIE

Kinh doanh quốc tế

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh quốc tế Tại DAS LA VIE

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 139I Nguyễn Trãi, Phường Phạm Ngũ Lão, Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh quốc tế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

GENERAL INFORMATION:
Position Title: International Business & PR Specialist
Department: Marketing
Direct Supervisor: Marketing/PR Leader
Direct Reports: None
Working Hours: 09:00 – 18:00 (Lunch: 12:30 – 13:30)
Work Schedule: Monday to Friday (Off: Saturday & Sunday)
Work Location: 139I Nguyen Trai Street, Pham Ngu Lao Ward, District 1, HCM City
Normal, non-hazardous, safe and healthy environment.
Occasional travel for work schedules/internal activities (not frequent).
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:
1. Build brand image in international markets (50%)
Negotiate and manage collaborations with stylists, agencies, and celebrity management teams (A+, S tiers) for paid or gifting campaigns.
Work with luxury KOLs/KOCs in target markets for PR or affiliate activities.
2. Set up and manage online business operations on global platforms (30%)
Collaborate with buyers and international high-end fashion retail platforms.
Register and manage official stores on E-commerce and Social E-commerce platforms.
Handle operational issues during store management.
3. Coordinate international logistics and payment processes (5%)
Develop and manage cross-border logistics solutions and international payment methods, optimizing costs.
Oversee product shipping, fittings, customs, and international procedures.
4. Planning, cross-functional coordination, and reporting (15%)
Develop an Overseas PR Plan aligned with the overall Marketing Plan.
Participate in brainstorming sessions with the Marketing team, providing insights.
Assist in organizing multi-channel communication campaigns and fashion events.
Prepare and submit regular reports to the PR Lead on progress and results.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education: University/College degree.
Major: Business Administration, Marketing, International Business, International Trade & Logistics, International Economics, etc.
Experience: 1–2 years in a similar or related position preferred (not required to be 100% relevant).
Languages: English/Chinese.
Strong international communication skills (written and spoken).
Branding mindset, understanding of luxury brand positioning.
Negotiation and relationship management skills.
Analytical skills with clear and accurate reporting.
Teamwork and collaboration skills are highly valued.
Experience or knowledge in high-end fashion/luxury brands.
Good fashion sense and trend awareness.
Born in or after 1997.

Tại DAS LA VIE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary & Bonus: Competitive salary with performance-based bonuses (KPI & international revenue).
Work and network with stylists, celebrities, buyers, and international luxury e-commerce platforms.
Participate in fashion events, workshops, and international networking activities.
Benefits Package: Full employee benefits according to labor law (Social Insurance, Health Insurance, Paid holidays).
Working Environment: Young, dynamic, creative workplace that promotes personal development; open communication and respect for diversity.
Internal Privileges: Special employee discounts on brand products.
Company Tour/Parties: Organized depending on business performance.
Annual Leave: 12 paid leave days per year.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại DAS LA VIE

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

DAS LA VIE

DAS LA VIE

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 139i Nguyễn Trãi, Phường Bến Thành, Quận 1, TP Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

