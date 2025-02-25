Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế Công ty Cổ phần Kim loại Công nghiệp Stavian làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh quốc tế Tại Công ty Cổ phần Kim loại Công nghiệp Stavian
- Hà Nội:
- Social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance as per regulations.
- Welfare benefits in accordance with Stavian Group’s general policies.
- Annual company trips, engagement activities, and team
- building events.
- Participation in internal training programs to enhance competencies and skills.
- An open, creative, dynamic, and collaborative working environment., Quận Đống Đa
Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh quốc tế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Compile data from reports and analysis of target markets and customers
2. Expand customer network. Maintain solid relationship with current customers
3. Pitch the company's products to customers, follow and manage sales orders, manage payment process and debt collection if any
4. Attend international conferences and seminars to navigate sales opportunities for industrial metal
products (including but not limited to steel billet, stainless steel, hot rolled coil steel, cold rolled coil steel, aluminum ingots/billets/profiles)
5. Constantly update market trends, conduct analysis and evaluation of the assigned market segments
6. Develop market penetration strategies for assigned markets.
7. Compile and interpret docs required for meetings
8. Conduct sales plan and manage closely monthly KPI
9. Performed other tasks as requested by management and the Board of Directors
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
1. Bachelor's degree or higher in Economics, International Trade, International Relations, Business Administration or related fields.
2. Languages
Fluency in English (compulsory). Knowledge of Chinese is a plus
II. Experience
- 2+ years of international sales/sales export experience
- Experience in industrial metal industry is preferred
III. Skills:
- Effective planning and time management skills
- Solid market penetration/development skills
- Knowledge of international business practices
- Knowledge of industrial metal products is a plus
- Excellent communication and negotiation skills
- Ability to build and maintain customer relationships
- Able to work under high pressure, willing to travel on frequent overseas business trips and work with customers across different time zones.
Tại Công ty Cổ phần Kim loại Công nghiệp Stavian Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Lương cứng: Đến 20 triệu VND
Lương cứng không phụ thuộc doanh số
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Kim loại Công nghiệp Stavian
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
