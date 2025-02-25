Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế Công ty Cổ phần Kim loại Công nghiệp Stavian làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế Công ty Cổ phần Kim loại Công nghiệp Stavian làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty Cổ phần Kim loại Công nghiệp Stavian
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/03/2025
Công ty Cổ phần Kim loại Công nghiệp Stavian

Kinh doanh quốc tế

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh quốc tế Tại Công ty Cổ phần Kim loại Công nghiệp Stavian

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
8 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance as per regulations.

- Welfare benefits in accordance with Stavian Group’s general policies.

- Annual company trips, engagement activities, and team

- building events.

- Participation in internal training programs to enhance competencies and skills.

- An open, creative, dynamic, and collaborative working environment., Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh quốc tế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Compile data from reports and analysis of target markets and customers
2. Expand customer network. Maintain solid relationship with current customers
3. Pitch the company's products to customers, follow and manage sales orders, manage payment process and debt collection if any
4. Attend international conferences and seminars to navigate sales opportunities for industrial metal
products (including but not limited to steel billet, stainless steel, hot rolled coil steel, cold rolled coil steel, aluminum ingots/billets/profiles)
5. Constantly update market trends, conduct analysis and evaluation of the assigned market segments
6. Develop market penetration strategies for assigned markets.
7. Compile and interpret docs required for meetings
8. Conduct sales plan and manage closely monthly KPI
9. Performed other tasks as requested by management and the Board of Directors

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

I.Qualifications :
1. Bachelor's degree or higher in Economics, International Trade, International Relations, Business Administration or related fields.
Bachelor's degree or higher in Economics, International Trade, International Relations, Business Administration or related fields.
2. Languages
Fluency in English (compulsory). Knowledge of Chinese is a plus
II. Experience
- 2+ years of international sales/sales export experience
2+ years
- Experience in industrial metal industry is preferred
Experience in industrial metal industry
III. Skills:
III. Skills
- Effective planning and time management skills
- Solid market penetration/development skills
- Knowledge of international business practices
- Knowledge of industrial metal products is a plus
- Excellent communication and negotiation skills
- Ability to build and maintain customer relationships
- Able to work under high pressure, willing to travel on frequent overseas business trips and work with customers across different time zones.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Kim loại Công nghiệp Stavian Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thu nhập khi đạt 100% KPI: Thoả thuận
Lương cứng: Đến 20 triệu VND
Lương cứng không phụ thuộc doanh số

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Kim loại Công nghiệp Stavian

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần Kim loại Công nghiệp Stavian

Công ty Cổ phần Kim loại Công nghiệp Stavian

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 508 Trường Chinh, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-kinh-doanh-quoc-te-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job321547
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG ADE
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG ADE làm việc tại Thái Bình thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG ADE
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Thái Bình Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DAS LA VIE
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế DAS LA VIE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DAS LA VIE
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Logistics AMG Việt Nam
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế Công ty TNHH Logistics AMG Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Logistics AMG Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 02/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 6 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GHTK
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế GHTK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 50 Triệu
GHTK
Hạn nộp: 28/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GHTK
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế GHTK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 30 Triệu
GHTK
Hạn nộp: 10/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA CPI VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA CPI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA CPI VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 30/03/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA CPI VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA CPI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA CPI VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 30/03/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Kim loại Công nghiệp Stavian
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế Công ty Cổ phần Kim loại Công nghiệp Stavian làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Kim loại Công nghiệp Stavian
Hạn nộp: 20/03/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT CHẾ BIẾN GỖ THANH TÙNG THỊNH
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT CHẾ BIẾN GỖ THANH TÙNG THỊNH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT CHẾ BIẾN GỖ THANH TÙNG THỊNH
Hạn nộp: 15/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIP EDU
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH GIP EDU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIP EDU
Hạn nộp: 22/03/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Trên 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ
Hạn nộp: 16/11/2025
Hà Nội Còn 59 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo
Tuyển Biên tập viên Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 14 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 11 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG BMS
Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG BMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 14 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG BMS
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI
Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ MÔI TRƯỜNG DEAHAN
Tuyển Chuyên viên đấu thầu CÔNG TY CP THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ MÔI TRƯỜNG DEAHAN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ MÔI TRƯỜNG DEAHAN
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG ADE
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG ADE làm việc tại Thái Bình thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG ADE
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Thái Bình Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DAS LA VIE
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế DAS LA VIE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DAS LA VIE
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Logistics AMG Việt Nam
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế Công ty TNHH Logistics AMG Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Logistics AMG Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 02/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 6 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GHTK
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế GHTK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 50 Triệu
GHTK
Hạn nộp: 28/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GHTK
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế GHTK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 30 Triệu
GHTK
Hạn nộp: 10/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA CPI VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA CPI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA CPI VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 30/03/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA CPI VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA CPI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA CPI VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 30/03/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Kim loại Công nghiệp Stavian
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế Công ty Cổ phần Kim loại Công nghiệp Stavian làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Kim loại Công nghiệp Stavian
Hạn nộp: 20/03/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT CHẾ BIẾN GỖ THANH TÙNG THỊNH
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT CHẾ BIẾN GỖ THANH TÙNG THỊNH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT CHẾ BIẾN GỖ THANH TÙNG THỊNH
Hạn nộp: 15/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIP EDU
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH GIP EDU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIP EDU
Hạn nộp: 22/03/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Trên 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế Công ty TNHH Nguyên Đăng Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Nguyên Đăng Việt Nam
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH BANYAN LOGISTICS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BANYAN LOGISTICS VIỆT NAM
10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế Công ty cổ phần Hai Bốn Bảy Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Hai Bốn Bảy Pro Company
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SKY S làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SKY S
7 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI
7 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TIẾP VẬN HÒA PHÁT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TIẾP VẬN HÒA PHÁT
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI PHOENIX LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI PHOENIX LOGISTICS
Tới 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế Công ty Cổ phần KVN Logistics làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần KVN Logistics
10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VẬN TẢI ĐƯỜNG SẮT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VẬN TẢI ĐƯỜNG SẮT VIỆT NAM
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU CÁT Á làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU CÁT Á
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH TIẾP VẬN AVC VIỆT NAM - VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN HẢI PHÒNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TIẾP VẬN AVC VIỆT NAM - VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN HẢI PHÒNG
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU PHÚC KHANG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 6 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU PHÚC KHANG
3 - 6 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NHỰA TIẾN ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NHỰA TIẾN ĐỨC
8 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH VINLASH VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH VINLASH VN
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế Whale Logistics (Hanoi) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Whale Logistics (Hanoi) Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ MAXBUY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ MAXBUY VIỆT NAM
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế Công ty TNHH xuất nhập khẩu Viettaobao làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH xuất nhập khẩu Viettaobao
10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TLD VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TLD VIỆT NAM
25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế Công Ty TNHH KCTC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Công Ty TNHH KCTC Việt Nam
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI ĐA QUỐC GIA ACT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 2,000 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI ĐA QUỐC GIA ACT Pro Company
Trên 2,000 USD Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LEEPAK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 90 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LEEPAK
35 - 90 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ MAXBUY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ MAXBUY VIỆT NAM
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế Công ty CP khoáng sản công nghiệp Yên Bái Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty CP khoáng sản công nghiệp Yên Bái Pro Company
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
17 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH SKY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH SKY VIỆT NAM
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế Công ty TNHH XNK Sunshine làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH XNK Sunshine
8 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CET GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CET GROUP
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế Công ty Mediastep Software Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu Công ty Mediastep Software Vietnam
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU AE LUXURY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU AE LUXURY
8 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm