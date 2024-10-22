Tuyển Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo CÔNG TY CP THIÊN ĐƯỜNG CỔ CÒ làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Quảng Nam: Khối Quảng Gia, Phường Điện Dương, Điện Bàn

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop and implement marketing plans to promote the theme park’s attractions. Identify target audiences and create tailored campaigns. Collaborate with management to align marketing efforts with the park’s business objectives. Design and execute digital and offline marketing campaigns across platforms (social media, email, print, TV, radio, etc.). Monitor and analyze the effectiveness of marketing campaigns, adjusting strategies to optimize results. Manage the development of creative content (graphics, videos, blogs) to highlight the park’s attractions and engage audiences. Manage collaborations with local and international media outlets for press releases, interviews, and features on the park’s key attractions. Conduct market research to stay informed about competitor activities, industry trends, and visitor preferences. Analyze data on park attendance, sales, and visitor demographics to guide future marketing efforts. Handle media inquiries, write press releases, and coordinate media events for product launches or special shows. Address customer feedback, reviews, and concerns to improve park experience and foster brand loyalty. Manage the marketing budget, ensuring cost-effective campaigns and spending.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business, Communications, or a related field. Minimum 2 years of experience in marketing, preferably within the entertainment, hospitality, or tourism industries. Strong understanding of digital marketing strategies and platforms. Creativity in campaign development and content creation. Ability to analyze data and make informed marketing decisions.

Tại CÔNG TY CP THIÊN ĐƯỜNG CỔ CÒ Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Competitive, negotiable based on ability. Benefits: Fully according to regulations. Working environment: Professional, dynamic, and friendly.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CP THIÊN ĐƯỜNG CỔ CÒ

