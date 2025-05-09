Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH VNIB Tech làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Nữ Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 71D Nguyễn Thượng Hiền, Phường 5, Bình Thạnh, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu

Identify, build, and develop relationships with potential clients across both B2B and B2C segments (B2B is preferred).

Conduct market analysis, competitor research, customer needs assessment, and industry trend evaluation to propose suitable business development strategies.

Plan and execute business development activities to meet sales targets.

Negotiate, handle discussions, and finalize contracts with clients and partners.

Coordinate closely with relevant departments to ensure timely delivery and quality of products/services provided to clients.

Monitor, evaluate, and report business performance periodically to management.

Contribute ideas and propose new products, services, or solutions aligned with market needs and trends.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Business Administration, Marketing, or a related field.

1–3 years of experience in business development, sales, or marketing.

Strong communication, negotiation, and persuasion skills in both Vietnamese and English.

Ability to analyze the market, think strategically, and plan effectively.

Proactive, dynamic work style with a willingness to learn and grow.

Proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint); familiarity with Canva is a plus.

Preference will be given to candidates with experience in technology, e-commerce, real estate, or service sectors.

A professional appearance and confident communication style are preferred.

Tại Công Ty TNHH VNIB Tech Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Basic salary + attractive incentive

Insurance based on the gross salary

13th-month salary bonus.

Half-year bonus based on company situation

Annual performance review;

Good opportunities for promotion and career development

Company trip, team building, and other community activities

Various and mixed light refreshments as snacks, green tea, coffee, etc. for your options.

Break time and play music for 15 minutes every day.

Opportunity to improve your English/Korean performance specialized in writing, reading, and even speaking skills by chatting and video calling with the Korean team and CEO.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH VNIB Tech

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin