Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH ITECHWX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH ITECHWX
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/12/2024
Công ty TNHH ITECHWX

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công ty TNHH ITECHWX

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Coordinate activities throughout the company to ensure efficiency and maintain compliance with company policy.
• Request equipment & related accounts for new hire onboarding.
• Assist in the preparation of regularly scheduled reports.
• Document and follow up on important actions and decisions from meetings.
• Plan meetings and take detailed minutes.
• Update and maintain office policies and procedures.
• Assist in the process of tool issues, raise bugs related to MS Applications
• Check attendance of team members.
• Provide administrative support as needed.
• Assigned task by line manager.
• Available to work fixed night shift 10pm-6am.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Strong proficiency in English.
• Have at 1 year' of experience in administrative services or related fields.
• Diligent, meticulous, proactive, and have a can-do attitude.
• Able to work in a high-pressure environment.
• Degree in business administration or a relevant field is preferred.
• Familiarity with office technology and equipment, including computers, fax machines, scanners, printers, phone systems, etc.
• Professional appearance, courteous manner, and clear, friendly phone voice.
• Attention to detail and problem-solving skills.
• Proficiency in MS Office (MS Excel and MS PowerPoint, in particular).

Tại Công ty TNHH ITECHWX Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Chăm sóc sức khoẻ
Annual Health Checkup
Nghỉ phép có lương
20 days of leave (12 days of annual leave and 8 days of sick leave)
Máy tính xách tay
Full working equipment will be provided
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH ITECHWX

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH ITECHWX

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 12, Opal Tower, 92 Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh, Quận Bình Thạnh, TP. HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

