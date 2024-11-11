Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH ITECHWX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Coordinate activities throughout the company to ensure efficiency and maintain compliance with company policy.

• Request equipment & related accounts for new hire onboarding.

• Assist in the preparation of regularly scheduled reports.

• Document and follow up on important actions and decisions from meetings.

• Plan meetings and take detailed minutes.

• Update and maintain office policies and procedures.

• Assist in the process of tool issues, raise bugs related to MS Applications

• Check attendance of team members.

• Provide administrative support as needed.

• Assigned task by line manager.

• Available to work fixed night shift 10pm-6am.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Strong proficiency in English.

• Have at 1 year' of experience in administrative services or related fields.

• Diligent, meticulous, proactive, and have a can-do attitude.

• Able to work in a high-pressure environment.

• Degree in business administration or a relevant field is preferred.

• Familiarity with office technology and equipment, including computers, fax machines, scanners, printers, phone systems, etc.

• Professional appearance, courteous manner, and clear, friendly phone voice.

• Attention to detail and problem-solving skills.

• Proficiency in MS Office (MS Excel and MS PowerPoint, in particular).

Tại Công ty TNHH ITECHWX Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Chăm sóc sức khoẻ

Annual Health Checkup

Nghỉ phép có lương

20 days of leave (12 days of annual leave and 8 days of sick leave)

Máy tính xách tay

Full working equipment will be provided

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH ITECHWX

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin