Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kiểm toán Gear Inc. làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng nhóm kiểm toán Tại Gear Inc.
- Đà Nẵng: Đà Nẵng, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng nhóm kiểm toán Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Gear Inc. is looking for qualified candidates to join our Moderation team as Moderation Team Leaders (Full-time). Ideal candidates will join our team to assist in the daily operational supervision of 15-25 content moderators, ensuring all performance metrics, and escalating abnormal issues when required. Leaders should be capable of providing answers to both simple and complicated questions (from internal teams or clients) promptly. Your responsibilities are:
- Subject Matter Expert to all operations functions (People, Performance, Process);
- Responsible for ensuring and achieving all Service Level Agreements (SLA) and contractual Key Performance Indicators (KPIs);
- Set goals for individual and team levels and ensure to achieve targets;
- Manage team scorecard performance and retention goals;
- Identify performance-related issues, develop Corrective Action - Preventive Action (CAPA) plan for improvement, and demonstrate proactive approaches in any situation;
- Supervise team members about attendance and adherence compliance with organization policy;
- Provide mentoring, coaching and direction to team members;
- Handle clients\' inquiries and provide appropriate solutions and alternatives within the time limits to ensure resolution;
- Lead team members, foster their professional development and growth via effective coaching and proactive communication, and enhance teamwork and cooperation;
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Gear Inc. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Gear Inc.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
