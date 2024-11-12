Tuyển Hành chính CÔNG TY TNHH BUILT-RITE WINDOWS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH BUILT-RITE WINDOWS VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH BUILT-RITE WINDOWS VIỆT NAM

Hành chính

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Hành chính Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BUILT-RITE WINDOWS VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
20 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 47 Đinh Thị Thi, KDC Vạn Phúc, Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu

• To maintain and provide a support service for Managing Director daily schedule, including forward planning of his workload, diary management, coordinating and collating all relavant paperwork.
• To set appointments and meetings for the Director/ Manager as requested.
• To service meeting, including preparation of meeting documents, obtaining and preparing briefing materials and presentations, and taking minutes when requested/where necessary.
• Respond and advise efficiently to all electronic or verbal enquiries for the Managing Director and other Facilities staff.
• To liaise effectively with internal divisions/ departments and external organizations on behalf on the Managing Director
• To advise the Director of impending work deadlines of both internal and external commitments, e.g. reports, presentations, conferences, projects.
• To ensure the smooth flow of information around facilities, including action monitoring to achieve- deadlines and project milestones.
• To effectively plan and coordinate corporate training events, evaluation workshops and conferences on behalf of the Managing Director, from inception through to tendering to event management and post event appraisal.
• To prepare company letters, documents, manuals and sales contracts.
• To contact customers to clarify, update information and build good relationships.
• To organize travel arrangements for the Managing Director.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BUILT-RITE WINDOWS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Standard working hours: Monday to Friday: 8.00AM to 5.00PM (including 1 hour break time for lunch)
Probation period: 02 months
Gross salary after probation: negotiation
Social and Health Insurance as per current Labor Laws.
Annual salary review based on employee's performance and contribution
Build a stable career with a dynamic company.
Working with great people in an international environment, learning new skills and gaining valuable experience.
Opportunity for promotion.
Holidays: Saturday and Sunday/Public Holiday and Annual Leave as per the Labor Law.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BUILT-RITE WINDOWS VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH BUILT-RITE WINDOWS VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH BUILT-RITE WINDOWS VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 47 Đinh Thị Thi, KDC Vạn Phúc, Hiệp Bình Phước, Thủ Đức

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

