Tuyển Hành chính CÔNG TY TNHH BUILT-RITE WINDOWS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

• To maintain and provide a support service for Managing Director daily schedule, including forward planning of his workload, diary management, coordinating and collating all relavant paperwork.

• To set appointments and meetings for the Director/ Manager as requested.

• To service meeting, including preparation of meeting documents, obtaining and preparing briefing materials and presentations, and taking minutes when requested/where necessary.

• Respond and advise efficiently to all electronic or verbal enquiries for the Managing Director and other Facilities staff.

• To liaise effectively with internal divisions/ departments and external organizations on behalf on the Managing Director

• To advise the Director of impending work deadlines of both internal and external commitments, e.g. reports, presentations, conferences, projects.

• To ensure the smooth flow of information around facilities, including action monitoring to achieve- deadlines and project milestones.

• To effectively plan and coordinate corporate training events, evaluation workshops and conferences on behalf of the Managing Director, from inception through to tendering to event management and post event appraisal.

• To prepare company letters, documents, manuals and sales contracts.

• To contact customers to clarify, update information and build good relationships.

• To organize travel arrangements for the Managing Director.