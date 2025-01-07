Tuyển Product Marketing adidas Sourcing LTD. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại adidas Sourcing LTD.
- Hồ Chí Minh: 33 Lê Duẩn, Bến Nghé, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
PURPOSE
• A key player in Sourcing in driving Sourcing’s vision to be the Most Agile, Most Competitive, Most Digitalized & Cleanest Supply Base in the industry. • Drive achievement of quality and production goals in supply partners’ facilities while supporting other functions to reach adidas’ goals in areas such as manufacturing efficiency targets, Social & Environmental Affairs (SEA).
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES • Independently manage all production, quality, production availability, and manufacturing efficiency.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
• Escalate critical issues and drive problem-solving discussions to solve or mitigate the potential impacts.
• Manage relationships with factory management in applying the right resources, processes, tools, strategies to achieve operation excellence.
• Rollout and implement adidas best practices and directions to the responsible factories.
• Influence factory production/quality middle management and drive change to achieve production objectives.
• Make day-to-day decisions within defined scope through exception-management by evaluating and balancing risks and seeking support on complex issues.
• Validate and confirm T1 capacity offers and follow up on availability performance when constraints exist.
