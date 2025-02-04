Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Crossian Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 7,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Owner/Product Manager Tại Crossian Việt Nam
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Owner/Product Manager Với Mức Lương Đến 7,000 USD
ABOUT US
Crossian is a high-growth technology-driven e-commerce business. Behind our success is our people. As a start-up formed in 2020, we have created a fast-paced and dynamic environment, enabling our people to reach $100 million of revenue in 2024, a cumulative average growth rate of over 1000% in just under 4 years. Our mission now is to harness the power of technology to develop a direct-to-consumer approach and enhance customer lifetime value.
As part of Technology Innovations Department, you'll work in a Agile, and tech-startup environment inspired by Unicorn worthy culture.
We are developing a comprehensive and sophisticated Global eCommerce Platform specializing in Supply Chain Management, with a focus on Inventory Management, Manufacturing Management, and Order Fulfillment. Our system currently supports approximately > 100K product variants.
Our solutions include:
- Advanced inventory management to ensure accurate stock levels and streamline operations, including a feature that suggests restocking orders when certain variants are low in stock, considering upcoming sales plans.
Với Mức Lương Đến 7,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Crossian Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Crossian Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
