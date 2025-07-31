Tuyển Market Research Crossian Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu

ABOUT THE ROLE

Crossian is a high-growth technology-driven e-commerce business. Behind our success is our people. As a start-up formed in 2020, we have created a fast-paced and dynamic environment, enabling our people to reach a cumulative average growth rate of over 900% in the last 3 years. Our mission now is to build direct-to-consumer brands and increase customer LTV.

As a Senior C&B Specialist, your challenge is to lead the compensation and benefits program’s continuous improvement initiatives under our People Operations & Empowerment (POE) group. You will work with upper management and leadership to develop and implement top notch packages for our People backed by data-driven industry insights. You will be in charge of operating and controlling all day-to-day C&B activities. You will also be expected to develop and generate reports to measure the success of People Retention programs under C&B.

This role is perfect for you if you are a self-starter, have proven experience in implementing top notch C&B programs, and you have a relentless drive to improve People welfare. This position offers a promising and rewarding career path for individuals who can challenge the status quo and are driven to impact the organization’s processes and efficiencies.