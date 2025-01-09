Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Otsuka Nutraceutical Vietnam Co.,ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 600 USD

• Coordinate activities throughout the company to ensure efficiency and maintain compliance with company policy

• Manage agendas, travel plans and appointments for upper management/ staff

• Manage emails, letters, packages, phone calls and other forms of correspondence

• Manage third-party services, such as security, cleaning...

• Making monthly payments related GA

• Manage office facility, request maintenance/ repairing when needed

• Support bookkeeping and budgeting procedures for the office

• Create and update databases and records for financial information, personnel and other data

• Track and replace office supplies as necessary to avoid interruptions

• Submit reports and prepare proposals and presentations as needed

• Other tasks as assigned by Head of GA/ Compliance Division