Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Otsuka Nutraceutical Vietnam Co.,ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 600 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Otsuka Nutraceutical Vietnam Co.,ltd.
- Hà Nội: 4c Phố Vương Thừa Vũ, phường Khương Trung, Quận Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 500 - 600 USD
• Coordinate activities throughout the company to ensure efficiency and maintain compliance with company policy
• Manage agendas, travel plans and appointments for upper management/ staff
• Manage emails, letters, packages, phone calls and other forms of correspondence
• Manage third-party services, such as security, cleaning...
• Making monthly payments related GA
• Manage office facility, request maintenance/ repairing when needed
• Support bookkeeping and budgeting procedures for the office
• Create and update databases and records for financial information, personnel and other data
• Track and replace office supplies as necessary to avoid interruptions
• Submit reports and prepare proposals and presentations as needed
• Other tasks as assigned by Head of GA/ Compliance Division
Với Mức Lương 500 - 600 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• General office administration, document management, travel arrangement, interfacing with local authorities, and be aware of changes in local laws in terms of ensuring compliance
Tại Otsuka Nutraceutical Vietnam Co.,ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Otsuka Nutraceutical Vietnam Co.,ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
