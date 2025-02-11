Tuyển Social Media Autoliv Vietnam làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Autoliv Vietnam
- Quảng Ninh: Lô CN
- XL
- 10, Khu công nghiệp Sông Khoai, xã Sông Khoai, thị xã Quảng Yên, Quảng Ninh, Việt Nam, Huyện Quảng Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD
• Build Master data for all materials/ service with full details information.
• Involve to Purchasing system set up.
• Involve to Procedure/ Work Instruction set up.
• Inquire, evaluate and select suppliers according to the approved supplier panel, specifications, quality expectations, and market competitiveness; ensure commercial, technical and quality requirements are achieved and comply with EPE’s (Export Processing Enterprise) law requirement,
• Implement bidding process to choose the most suitable suppliers
• Negotiate with suppliers to meet quality, delivery, and cost objectives
• Maintain good relationship with current suppliers and expand new suppliers
• Propose solutions to save costs and improve product quality.
• Liaise between suppliers, manufacturers and relevant internal departments, and stakeholders
Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• At least 5 years of experience in Indirect Purchasing at EPE (Export Processing Enterprise) and experience of automotive industries (prefer Textile)
Tại Autoliv Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Autoliv Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
