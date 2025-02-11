Tuyển Social Media Autoliv Vietnam làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

• Build Master data for all materials/ service with full details information.

• Involve to Purchasing system set up.

• Involve to Procedure/ Work Instruction set up.

• Inquire, evaluate and select suppliers according to the approved supplier panel, specifications, quality expectations, and market competitiveness; ensure commercial, technical and quality requirements are achieved and comply with EPE’s (Export Processing Enterprise) law requirement,

• Implement bidding process to choose the most suitable suppliers

• Negotiate with suppliers to meet quality, delivery, and cost objectives

• Maintain good relationship with current suppliers and expand new suppliers

• Propose solutions to save costs and improve product quality.

• Liaise between suppliers, manufacturers and relevant internal departments, and stakeholders