Tuyển Social Media Autoliv Vietnam làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

Autoliv Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/03/2025
Autoliv Vietnam

Social Media

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Autoliv Vietnam

Mức lương
1,000 - 1,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Quảng Ninh: Lô CN

- XL

- 10, Khu công nghiệp Sông Khoai, xã Sông Khoai, thị xã Quảng Yên, Quảng Ninh, Việt Nam, Huyện Quảng Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD

• Build Master data for all materials/ service with full details information.
• Involve to Purchasing system set up.
• Involve to Procedure/ Work Instruction set up.
• Inquire, evaluate and select suppliers according to the approved supplier panel, specifications, quality expectations, and market competitiveness; ensure commercial, technical and quality requirements are achieved and comply with EPE’s (Export Processing Enterprise) law requirement,
• Implement bidding process to choose the most suitable suppliers
• Negotiate with suppliers to meet quality, delivery, and cost objectives
• Maintain good relationship with current suppliers and expand new suppliers
• Propose solutions to save costs and improve product quality.
• Liaise between suppliers, manufacturers and relevant internal departments, and stakeholders

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• College or higher in any related field,
• At least 5 years of experience in Indirect Purchasing at EPE (Export Processing Enterprise) and experience of automotive industries (prefer Textile)

Tại Autoliv Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Autoliv Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Autoliv Vietnam

Autoliv Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lô CN-XL-10, Khu công nghiệp Sông Khoai, xã Sông Khoai, thị xã Quảng Yên, Quảng Ninh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

