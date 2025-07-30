Tuyển Social Media A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 30/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 29/08/2025
A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd

Social Media

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Take care for inquiries from overseas offices/ agents, company clients or Sales.
• Work closely with Salesperson in order to gain new business while maintaining exsiting one.
• Handle import shipments to Vietnam for both sea and air in accordance with Company standards and policies, laws, rules and regulations of the relevant authorities, billing systems, accounting procedures and import process.
• Handle all complaints / issues during the shipment progress included but not limited to cargo delay, cargo found irregularity, etc..
• Proactively provide solutions and escalate to superior in time.
• Identify issues affecting work progress and recommend solutions.
• Ensure the timelineness and accuracy of Billing, File closing, docs/ info uploading into company system/ customized reporting system.
• Coordinate with other departments to provide a standard of service required by each customer.
• Ensure customers' satisfaction and feedback to customers in a professional manner.
• Other duties as required.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Graduate in Logistics.

Tại A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd

A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 7th Floor, 458 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ward 2, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

