Tuyển Social Media A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Take care for inquiries from overseas offices/ agents, company clients or Sales.
• Work closely with Salesperson in order to gain new business while maintaining exsiting one.
• Handle import shipments to Vietnam for both sea and air in accordance with Company standards and policies, laws, rules and regulations of the relevant authorities, billing systems, accounting procedures and import process.
• Handle all complaints / issues during the shipment progress included but not limited to cargo delay, cargo found irregularity, etc..
• Proactively provide solutions and escalate to superior in time.
• Identify issues affecting work progress and recommend solutions.
• Ensure the timelineness and accuracy of Billing, File closing, docs/ info uploading into company system/ customized reporting system.
• Coordinate with other departments to provide a standard of service required by each customer.
• Ensure customers' satisfaction and feedback to customers in a professional manner.
• Other duties as required.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
