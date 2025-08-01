Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
- Bình Dương: No. 33 VSIP II
- A, Street No. 32, Vietnam
- Singapore Industrial Park II
- A, Tan Binh Commune, Bac Tan Uyen District, Binh Duong Province, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Ensure the production status meets the production plan.
• Ensure in-progress operations are in accordance with quality system procedures.
• Implement actions necessary to achieve planned quality objectives.
• Set daily/weekly/monthly objectives and communicate them to employees.
• Identify issues in efficiency and suggest improvements.
• Calculate takt time, standard time for operator and make line balancing.
• Control Leader and operator working smoothly and safety.
• Update and train workers on the safety regulations in workplace.
• Control documents of the department.
• Check inventory end of each month.
• Assign tasks to subordinates.
• Report to superior on the status and issues regarding the lines.
• Comply with labor safety process and company regulations.
• Contribute kaizen ideas for production process or production management.
• Perform other related duties as assigned.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
