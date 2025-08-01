Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Ensure the production status meets the production plan.

• Ensure in-progress operations are in accordance with quality system procedures.

• Implement actions necessary to achieve planned quality objectives.

• Set daily/weekly/monthly objectives and communicate them to employees.

• Identify issues in efficiency and suggest improvements.

• Calculate takt time, standard time for operator and make line balancing.

• Control Leader and operator working smoothly and safety.

• Update and train workers on the safety regulations in workplace.

• Control documents of the department.

• Check inventory end of each month.

• Assign tasks to subordinates.

• Report to superior on the status and issues regarding the lines.

• Comply with labor safety process and company regulations.

• Contribute kaizen ideas for production process or production management.

• Perform other related duties as assigned.