Tuyển Software Engineer Daewoo E&C VINA làm việc tại Thái Bình thu nhập 1 - 15 USD

Daewoo E&C VINA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 31/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/08/2025
Daewoo E&C VINA

Software Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Daewoo E&C VINA

Mức lương
1 - 15 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Thái Bình: Lô MG01

- 01, Vincom Shophouse Thai Binh, De Tham ward, Thai Binh City, Thai Binh Province, Thành phố Thái Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 1 - 15 USD

1. Land Clearance and Compensation:
• Register the Project in the annual land use planning of the local government.
• Prepare documentation for land clearance activities of the Project.
• Develop a land clearance schedule, implement and monitor the Company's project clearance progress.
• Control, supervise and support the city People's Committee, the Land Development Center, the city's Department of Natural Resources and Environment, and local wards/communes in organizing inventory, drafting compensation plans, and making payment for land clearance compensations.
• Motivate and persuade residents to agree on counting and accept compensation payments according to the approved land clearance compensation plans.
• Report, recommend, and propose work tasks and challenges encountered during the clearance process, ensuring progress. Provide timely advice to address bottlenecks in clearance issues to the Company's Management.
• Coordinate with competent authorities to plan, prepare, and organize the implementation of forced counting and enforcement of the land acquisition decision.
• Directly manage, assign tasks to department staff, and collaborate with related departments to expedite and complete the work.
• Work with local authorities, organizations, and residents during the clearance process.
• Address complaints and suggestions from residents during the Project's implementation.

Với Mức Lương 1 - 15 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Daewoo E&C VINA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Daewoo E&C VINA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Daewoo E&C VINA

Daewoo E&C VINA

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: H3-CCV1 Building, Starlake New town, Xuan Tao Ward, Bac Tu Liem District, Hanoi City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

