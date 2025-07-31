Tuyển Software Engineer Daewoo E&C VINA làm việc tại Thái Bình thu nhập 1 - 15 USD

1. Land Clearance and Compensation:

• Register the Project in the annual land use planning of the local government.

• Prepare documentation for land clearance activities of the Project.

• Develop a land clearance schedule, implement and monitor the Company's project clearance progress.

• Control, supervise and support the city People's Committee, the Land Development Center, the city's Department of Natural Resources and Environment, and local wards/communes in organizing inventory, drafting compensation plans, and making payment for land clearance compensations.

• Motivate and persuade residents to agree on counting and accept compensation payments according to the approved land clearance compensation plans.

• Report, recommend, and propose work tasks and challenges encountered during the clearance process, ensuring progress. Provide timely advice to address bottlenecks in clearance issues to the Company's Management.

• Coordinate with competent authorities to plan, prepare, and organize the implementation of forced counting and enforcement of the land acquisition decision.

• Directly manage, assign tasks to department staff, and collaborate with related departments to expedite and complete the work.

• Work with local authorities, organizations, and residents during the clearance process.

• Address complaints and suggestions from residents during the Project's implementation.