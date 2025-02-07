Tuyển Technical Manager Nestlé Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Manager Tại Nestlé Vietnam Limited
- Đồng Nai: Amata Industrial Zone Bien Hoa, Dong Nai
Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Manager Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 Triệu
POSITION SUMMARY
• To lead and participate in the implementation and execution of the factory asset maintenance programme aimed to eliminate unplanned stops and optimise maintenance cost and as a result increase asset intensity.
• Build up technical competence and general skill for maintenance & improvement team ( SME, Trainer and machine expert) to adapt bussiness needed.
A DAY IN THE LIFE OF TECHNICAL ENIGNEER - SUPERUSER
Manage existing assets - Planned Maintenance:
• Execute and coordinate with maintenance team review the creation and optimization of maintenance plans in AMM (Asset & Maintenance Management) to improve the quality and effectiveness of the maintenance planning system.
• Support and participate in the implementation maintenance methodologies (PM pillar , foundations), usually member of PM pillar.
• Master and coach breakdown analysis.
• Responsible to ensure effective utilization of AMM system
Manage existing assets - Budget management:
Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Nestlé Vietnam Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nestlé Vietnam Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
