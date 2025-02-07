Tuyển Technical Manager Nestlé Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu

POSITION SUMMARY

• To lead and participate in the implementation and execution of the factory asset maintenance programme aimed to eliminate unplanned stops and optimise maintenance cost and as a result increase asset intensity.

• Build up technical competence and general skill for maintenance & improvement team ( SME, Trainer and machine expert) to adapt bussiness needed.

A DAY IN THE LIFE OF TECHNICAL ENIGNEER - SUPERUSER

Manage existing assets - Planned Maintenance:

• Execute and coordinate with maintenance team review the creation and optimization of maintenance plans in AMM (Asset & Maintenance Management) to improve the quality and effectiveness of the maintenance planning system.

• Support and participate in the implementation maintenance methodologies (PM pillar , foundations), usually member of PM pillar.

• Master and coach breakdown analysis.

• Responsible to ensure effective utilization of AMM system

Manage existing assets - Budget management: