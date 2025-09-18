Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/09/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/10/2025
Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd

Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai: Đồng Nai, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

I. WHAT WILL YOU DO:
- Manage all domestic and oversea orders.
- Source suppliers according to the purchasing activities (compare and evaluate offers from suppliers, negotiate contract, follow the contract progress)
- Work with forwarders related to the delivery, custom clearance issue.
- Coordinate with the production team to ensure safety stock
- Input and control the internal system

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

II. WHAT WE NEED:
- Graduated from the related degree (Import-Export, International Economic Relations, Foreign Trade, and others Economic Majors.)
- High compromise and responsibility
- Analytical & negotiation skill
- Multitasking and good time-management
- Able to work under high pressure
- Written and verbal communication in English

Tại Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd

Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Đường số 1, KCN Long Thành, Xã Tam An, Huyện Long Thành, Tỉnh Đồng Nai

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

