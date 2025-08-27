Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Cargill Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Evaluate new ingredient impact to final product quality via Management of Change program

• Lead the quality management system process implement including integrate the QMS in the process effectively and efficiently in order to ensure all products produced meet food safety, Quality and Regulatory and customer requirements

• Champion on the problem solving related to defected RM and defected FP

• Champion on the quality, food safety and regulatory customer complaint

• Provide overall leadership, development and talent management for direct reports, which may include forecasting resource needs, performance management, training and budgeting.

• Investigate food safety processes to ensure compliance and report noncompliance to management and governing bodies along with developing and implementing corrective action plans.

• Responsible for personnel decisions related to hiring, performance and disciplinary actions for your direct reports. You will also spend time completing the same tasks as employees on your team.

• Other duties as assigned