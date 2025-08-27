Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Cargill Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Cargill Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Cargill Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/10/2025
Cargill Vietnam

Chuyên viên pháp chế

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên pháp chế Tại Cargill Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai: Giang Điền

- Đồng Nai

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên pháp chế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Evaluate new ingredient impact to final product quality via Management of Change program
• Lead the quality management system process implement including integrate the QMS in the process effectively and efficiently in order to ensure all products produced meet food safety, Quality and Regulatory and customer requirements
• Champion on the problem solving related to defected RM and defected FP
• Champion on the quality, food safety and regulatory customer complaint
• Provide overall leadership, development and talent management for direct reports, which may include forecasting resource needs, performance management, training and budgeting.
• Investigate food safety processes to ensure compliance and report noncompliance to management and governing bodies along with developing and implementing corrective action plans.
• Responsible for personnel decisions related to hiring, performance and disciplinary actions for your direct reports. You will also spend time completing the same tasks as employees on your team.
• Other duties as assigned

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree in chemistry or biochemistry, FAMI_QS / ISO 22K internal auditor certificate
• Minimum 3 years related role, having experience in Feed industry or premix industry is plus

Tại Cargill Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Cargill Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Cargill Vietnam

Cargill Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 11th floor, Maple Tree Business Center, 1060 Nguyen Van Linh, District 7, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

