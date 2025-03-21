Tuyển Technical Manager Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services Vietnam Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 900 USD

Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services Vietnam Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/04/2025
Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services Vietnam Ltd.

Technical Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Manager Tại Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services Vietnam Ltd.

Mức lương
700 - 900 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 648 Nguyen Thi Dinh st, Thanh My Loi ward

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Manager Với Mức Lương 700 - 900 USD

1. Review Certification documents and reports before issuing to Client
- Review & crosscheck the certification documents/reports if the requirements from Client have been done correctly fully or not
- Revise & rework the mistakes in report in the allowed fields
- Remind & clarify with inspectors about the mistakes to avoid in future
- Consolidate the mistakes & raise in the weekly meetings
2. Support auditor/local office and involved parties regarding technical issues during audit and certification process
- Support & instruct auditor and local office about technical issues & the methods to perform Client requirements in case of new or complicated or auditor/local office feels unclear about the requirement
- Answer the queries from suppliers or Client in case of not complying about quality standard between involved parties ( BV – Client – Supplier )
3. Providing supports to conduct audit for SAS service
- In cases of lacking of manpower or in the peak seasons
- In cases of new Clients which have complicated procedures
- In cases of having special requirements from Client
4. Strictly adhere to BVCPS Code of Ethics, Code of Conduct and related requirements as provided.
5. To follow any appropriate additional instructions / tasks from upper management.

Với Mức Lương 700 - 900 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services Vietnam Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services Vietnam Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services Vietnam Ltd.

Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services Vietnam Ltd.

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lot C7-C9, C Street, Cat Lai Industrial Zone, Thanh My Loi Ward, Dist. 2

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

