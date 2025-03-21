Tuyển Technical Manager Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services Vietnam Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 900 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Manager Tại Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services Vietnam Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: 648 Nguyen Thi Dinh st, Thanh My Loi ward
Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Manager
1. Review Certification documents and reports before issuing to Client
- Review & crosscheck the certification documents/reports if the requirements from Client have been done correctly fully or not
- Revise & rework the mistakes in report in the allowed fields
- Remind & clarify with inspectors about the mistakes to avoid in future
- Consolidate the mistakes & raise in the weekly meetings
2. Support auditor/local office and involved parties regarding technical issues during audit and certification process
- Support & instruct auditor and local office about technical issues & the methods to perform Client requirements in case of new or complicated or auditor/local office feels unclear about the requirement
- Answer the queries from suppliers or Client in case of not complying about quality standard between involved parties ( BV – Client – Supplier )
3. Providing supports to conduct audit for SAS service
- In cases of lacking of manpower or in the peak seasons
- In cases of new Clients which have complicated procedures
- In cases of having special requirements from Client
4. Strictly adhere to BVCPS Code of Ethics, Code of Conduct and related requirements as provided.
5. To follow any appropriate additional instructions / tasks from upper management.
Với Mức Lương 700 - 900 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services Vietnam Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services Vietnam Ltd.
