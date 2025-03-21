Tuyển Technical Manager Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services Vietnam Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 900 USD

1. Review Certification documents and reports before issuing to Client

- Review & crosscheck the certification documents/reports if the requirements from Client have been done correctly fully or not

- Revise & rework the mistakes in report in the allowed fields

- Remind & clarify with inspectors about the mistakes to avoid in future

- Consolidate the mistakes & raise in the weekly meetings

2. Support auditor/local office and involved parties regarding technical issues during audit and certification process

- Support & instruct auditor and local office about technical issues & the methods to perform Client requirements in case of new or complicated or auditor/local office feels unclear about the requirement

- Answer the queries from suppliers or Client in case of not complying about quality standard between involved parties ( BV – Client – Supplier )

3. Providing supports to conduct audit for SAS service

- In cases of lacking of manpower or in the peak seasons

- In cases of new Clients which have complicated procedures

- In cases of having special requirements from Client

4. Strictly adhere to BVCPS Code of Ethics, Code of Conduct and related requirements as provided.

5. To follow any appropriate additional instructions / tasks from upper management.