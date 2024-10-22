Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH MISUMI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sản xuất Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MISUMI VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: Sacom
- Chip Sang Building, Lot T2
- 4, Road D1, SHTP, Tan Phu Ward, Thủ Đức
- Bình Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Sản xuất Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Department: Back-End
Product: Linear motor actuator
Location: HCM
In order to expand business, we are looking for the candidates who will report to Back-End Manager and will be responsible for the following activities:
Technical support of linear motor actuator drivers and PLC control support Setup and after-sales support of linear motor actuators Support and propose application design to customers on-site Support to handle customer’s technical queries or requirement Plan and conduct technical seminar/roadshow to reach out to more potential customers Handle customer’s product claim Arrange technical training to related person in BU (Business Unit) Other tasks as required
Technical support of linear motor actuator drivers and PLC control support
Setup and after-sales support of linear motor actuators
Support and propose application design to customers on-site
Support to handle customer’s technical queries or requirement
Plan and conduct technical seminar/roadshow to reach out to more potential customers
Handle customer’s product claim
Arrange technical training to related person in BU (Business Unit)
Other tasks as required
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Fluent in both written and spoken English.
Bachelor’s degree in Motion Control, Control Engineering, or a related field
Over 3years experience in motion control (actuators, robots, linear motors)
Experience in projects related to Semiconductors, Display, and Secondary batteries
Possess high energy and result-oriented
Good communication and negotiation skills
Target driven and customer-centered
Good team player
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MISUMI VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Working time: 5 days per week – 8am to 5pm
Salary: Negotiate
Bonus: up to 4 months per year
Shuttle bus from Hanoi/HCM center to office
Advance healthcare package for employee & family
Company trip, Year end party & other team activities
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MISUMI VIỆT NAM
