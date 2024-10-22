Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH MISUMI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH MISUMI VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/10/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH MISUMI VIỆT NAM

Sản xuất

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sản xuất Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MISUMI VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Sacom

- Chip Sang Building, Lot T2

- 4, Road D1, SHTP, Tan Phu Ward, Thủ Đức

- Bình Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc Sản xuất Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Department: Back-End Product: Linear motor actuator Location: HCM
Department: Back-End
Product: Linear motor actuator
Location: HCM
In order to expand business, we are looking for the candidates who will report to Back-End Manager and will be responsible for the following activities:
Technical support of linear motor actuator drivers and PLC control support Setup and after-sales support of linear motor actuators Support and propose application design to customers on-site Support to handle customer’s technical queries or requirement Plan and conduct technical seminar/roadshow to reach out to more potential customers Handle customer’s product claim Arrange technical training to related person in BU (Business Unit) Other tasks as required
Technical support of linear motor actuator drivers and PLC control support
Setup and after-sales support of linear motor actuators
Support and propose application design to customers on-site
Support to handle customer’s technical queries or requirement
Plan and conduct technical seminar/roadshow to reach out to more potential customers
Handle customer’s product claim
Arrange technical training to related person in BU (Business Unit)
Other tasks as required

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Fluent in both written and spoken English. Bachelor’s degree in Motion Control, Control Engineering, or a related field Over 3years experience in motion control (actuators, robots, linear motors) Experience in projects related to Semiconductors, Display, and Secondary batteries Possess high energy and result-oriented Good communication and negotiation skills Target driven and customer-centered Good team player
Fluent in both written and spoken English.
Bachelor’s degree in Motion Control, Control Engineering, or a related field
Over 3years experience in motion control (actuators, robots, linear motors)
Experience in projects related to Semiconductors, Display, and Secondary batteries
Possess high energy and result-oriented
Good communication and negotiation skills
Target driven and customer-centered
Good team player

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MISUMI VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working time: 5 days per week – 8am to 5pm Salary: Negotiate Bonus: up to 4 months per year Shuttle bus from Hanoi/HCM center to office Advance healthcare package for employee & family Company trip, Year end party & other team activities
Working time: 5 days per week – 8am to 5pm
Salary: Negotiate
Bonus: up to 4 months per year
Shuttle bus from Hanoi/HCM center to office
Advance healthcare package for employee & family
Company trip, Year end party & other team activities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MISUMI VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH MISUMI VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH MISUMI VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô số 15, đường TS 11, KCN Tiên Sơn, xã Hoàn Sơn

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

