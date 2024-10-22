Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH MISUMI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Sacom - Chip Sang Building, Lot T2 - 4, Road D1, SHTP, Tan Phu Ward, Thủ Đức - Bình Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc Sản xuất Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Department: Back-End Product: Linear motor actuator Location: HCM

Department: Back-End

Product: Linear motor actuator

Location: HCM

In order to expand business, we are looking for the candidates who will report to Back-End Manager and will be responsible for the following activities:

Technical support of linear motor actuator drivers and PLC control support Setup and after-sales support of linear motor actuators Support and propose application design to customers on-site Support to handle customer’s technical queries or requirement Plan and conduct technical seminar/roadshow to reach out to more potential customers Handle customer’s product claim Arrange technical training to related person in BU (Business Unit) Other tasks as required

Technical support of linear motor actuator drivers and PLC control support

Setup and after-sales support of linear motor actuators

Support and propose application design to customers on-site

Support to handle customer’s technical queries or requirement

Plan and conduct technical seminar/roadshow to reach out to more potential customers

Handle customer’s product claim

Arrange technical training to related person in BU (Business Unit)

Other tasks as required

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Fluent in both written and spoken English. Bachelor’s degree in Motion Control, Control Engineering, or a related field Over 3years experience in motion control (actuators, robots, linear motors) Experience in projects related to Semiconductors, Display, and Secondary batteries Possess high energy and result-oriented Good communication and negotiation skills Target driven and customer-centered Good team player

Fluent in both written and spoken English.

Bachelor’s degree in Motion Control, Control Engineering, or a related field

Over 3years experience in motion control (actuators, robots, linear motors)

Experience in projects related to Semiconductors, Display, and Secondary batteries

Possess high energy and result-oriented

Good communication and negotiation skills

Target driven and customer-centered

Good team player

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MISUMI VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working time: 5 days per week – 8am to 5pm Salary: Negotiate Bonus: up to 4 months per year Shuttle bus from Hanoi/HCM center to office Advance healthcare package for employee & family Company trip, Year end party & other team activities

Working time: 5 days per week – 8am to 5pm

Salary: Negotiate

Bonus: up to 4 months per year

Shuttle bus from Hanoi/HCM center to office

Advance healthcare package for employee & family

Company trip, Year end party & other team activities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MISUMI VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.