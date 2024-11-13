Tuyển Sales Sản xuất Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư BeNK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 30 Triệu

Tuyển Sales Sản xuất Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư BeNK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 30 Triệu

Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư BeNK
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/12/2024
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư BeNK

Sales Sản xuất

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Sản xuất Tại Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư BeNK

Mức lương
Từ 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 4, toà Duanta, LK19

- 15 KĐT Văn Khê, La Khê, Hà Đông

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Sản xuất Với Mức Lương Từ 30 Triệu

Xây dựng, đề xuất mục tiêu và kế hoạch kinh doanh của toàn kênh bán buôn trong dài hạn và ngắn hạn.
Xây dựng, đề xuất chiến lược kinh doanh phù hợp với mục tiêu từng thời kỳ.
Nghiên cứu và phân tích thị trường mục tiêu và khách hàng, đề xuất cải tiến và phát triển sản phẩm mới phù hợp với xu hướng và nhu cầu khách hàng.
Xây dựng và đề xuất các chính sách bán hàng như giá cả, chiết khấu, khuyến mãi, tiếp thị... phù hợp.
Xây dựng, tổ chức thực hiện và kiểm soát quy trình bán hàng, quy trình chăm sóc và giải quyết khiếu nại khách hàng...
Tổ chức bộ máy hoạt động và quản lý toàn bộ nhân sự thuộc Phòng KDBB: tuyển dụng, đào tạo và phát triển nhân sự; xây dựng mục tiêu và KPIs, kiểm soát công việc và đánh giá; đề xuất các quyết định khen thưởng, kỷ luật, bổ nhiệm... nhân sự theo quy chế Công ty.
Chủ trì – phối hợp với các phòng ban liên quan để kiểm soát quá trình thực hiện đơn hàng, xử lý các vấn đề phát sinh để dảm bảo các đơn hàng diễn ra đúng kế hoạch, quy trình và các cam kết trong hợp đồng với khách hàng.
Xây dựng mục tiêu và tổ chức thực hiện hoạt động tìm kiếm, phát triển và duy trì mối quan hệ với khách hàng. Quản lý data khách hàng và kiểm soát tuyệt đối việc bảo mật thông tin khách hàng và sản phẩm...
Kiểm soát các văn bản, PI, PO, hợp đồng... giao dịch với khách hàng, đối tác trực tiếp đảm bảo tuân thủ đúng các quy định, quy trình, chính sách của Công ty.
Develop and propose goals and business plans for the entire wholesale channel in the long and short term.
Develop and propose business strategies suitable to goals of each period.
Research and analyze target markets and customers, propose improvements and develop new products in accordance with trends and customer needs.
Develop and propose appropriate sales policies such as price, discounts, promotions, marketing...
Build, organize, implement and control sales processes, customer care processes and complaint resolution...
Organize and manage all personnel of the Sales Department: recruitment, training and personnel development; set goals and KPIs; control work; evaluate and propose decisions on rewards, discipline, appointment... of personnel according to Company regulations.
Take charge - coordinate with relevant departments to control the order fulfillment process, handle arising problems to ensure orders take place according to plan, process and contractual commitments with customers.
Establish goals and organize activities to find, develop and maintain relationships with customers. Manage customer data and absolutely control the security of customer and product information...
Control documents, PI, PO, contracts... transactions with customers and direct partners to ensure compliance with the Company's regulations, processes and policies.

Với Mức Lương Từ 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tốt nghiệp Đại học các khối ngành Thương mại quốc tế, Xuất nhập khẩu, Thanh toán quốc tế, Kinh tế quốc tế hoặc các chuyên ngành liên quan.
Hiểu biết về các Điều kiện thương mại Quốc tế, các Phương thức thanh toán Quốc tế, các Phương thức vận tải Quốc tế và mặt hàng nội – ngoại thất xuất khẩu.
Có ít nhất 2 năm kinh nghiệm ở vị trí tương đương.
Tiếng Anh thành thạo 4 kỹ năng: nghe, nói, đọc, viết.
Kỹ năng quản lý, đào tạo và phát triển nhân sự
Kỹ năng lập kế hoạch và tổ chức thực hiện, giám sát công việc
Kỹ năng giao tiếp tốt: lắng nghe, truyền đạt, khả năng thuyết phục và đàm phán
Kỹ năng xử lý tình huống và giải quyết vấn đề
Kỹ năng nghiên cứu, phân tích, tổng hợp, báo cáo
Thành thạo tin học văn phòng và các ứng dụng liên quan đến công việc như: Canvas, Whatsapp, Wechat, Skype
Bachelor's degree in International Trade, Import-Export, International Payment, International Economics or a related field.
Understanding of International Trade Conditions, International Payment Methods, International Transportation Methods and exported interior and exterior products.
Have at least 2 years of experience in a similar position.
Fluent in English language.
Human resource management, training and development skills
Skills in planning, organizing, implementing and supervising work
Good communication skills: listening, communication, ability to persuade and negotiate
Skills in handling situations and solving problems
Research, analysis, synthesis and reporting skills
Proficient in office information technology and work-related applications such as: Canvas, Whatsapp, Wechat, Skype

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư BeNK Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thu nhập: từ 30 triệu trở lên
Chế độ BHXH, ngày phép năm sau thời gian thử việc theo quy định Pháp luật.
Hỗ trợ ăn trưa tại Công ty.
Thưởng tháng lương 13, thưởng các ngày lễ, tết... theo quy định của Công ty.
Chế độ quà sinh nhật, trung thu, quà 20/10, 8/3 cho CBNV nữ, thăm hỏi ốm đau, hiếu hỉ..
Du lịch, teambuilding.
Tham gia miễn phí các buổi đào tạo chia sẻ kỹ năng trong nội bộ.
Môi trường làm việc thân thiện, năng động, có nhiều cơ hội phát triển.
Salary: negotiable ( from 30 million VND)
Social insurance, annual leave after the probationary period according to the law.
Lunch at the Company.
13th month salary bonus, holiday bonus... according to Company regulations.
Birthday, Mid-Autumn Festival, October 20, March 8 gifts for female employees, sick visits, congratulations, etc.
Travel, teambuilding.
Participate in free internal training classes.
Friendly, dynamic working environment with many development opportunities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư BeNK

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư BeNK

Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư BeNK

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Ngã Tư Vác, Xã Dân Hòa, Huyện Thanh Oai, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-truong-phong-kinh-doanh-thu-nhap-tren-30-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job248334
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư BeNK
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư BeNK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Phong Thái Thuận
Tuyển Nhân Viên Kinh Doanh B2B thu nhập 8 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty TNHH Phong Thái Thuận
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ STELLA
Tuyển Nhân Viên Kinh Doanh thu nhập 6 - 9 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ STELLA
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 6 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN DOANH KỸ NGHỆ VIỆT NHẬT
Tuyển Nhân Viên Bán Hàng thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Đồng Nai
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN DOANH KỸ NGHỆ VIỆT NHẬT
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GỖ MINH LONG
Tuyển Trưởng Phòng Phát Triển Kinh Doanh thu nhập 25 - 35 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GỖ MINH LONG
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Vinatop
Tuyển Nhân Viên Kinh Doanh thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Vĩnh Phúc
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Vinatop
Hạn nộp: 20/12/2024
Vĩnh Phúc Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN IN ẤN VÀ BAO BÌ RUDHOLM
Tuyển Business Development Manager thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN IN ẤN VÀ BAO BÌ RUDHOLM
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH In Trùng Khoa
Tuyển Nhân Viên Sales Thị Trường thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Đà Nẵng
Công ty TNHH In Trùng Khoa
Hạn nộp: 20/12/2024
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN THƯƠNG MẠI HẢI ÂU
Tuyển Nhân Viên Kinh Doanh thu nhập 7 - 35 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN THƯƠNG MẠI HẢI ÂU
Hạn nộp: 22/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Phát Triển Công Nghệ Batco Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân Viên Kinh Doanh In Ấn thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH Phát Triển Công Nghệ Batco Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ TÂN TIẾN Pro Company
Tuyển Thực Tập Sinh Kinh Doanh thu nhập Tới 1 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ TÂN TIẾN Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 20/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Tes Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Công ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Tes Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Tes Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Phong Thái Thuận
Tuyển Nhân Viên Kinh Doanh B2B thu nhập 8 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty TNHH Phong Thái Thuận
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ STELLA
Tuyển Nhân Viên Kinh Doanh thu nhập 6 - 9 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ STELLA
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 6 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN DOANH KỸ NGHỆ VIỆT NHẬT
Tuyển Nhân Viên Bán Hàng thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Đồng Nai
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN DOANH KỸ NGHỆ VIỆT NHẬT
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GỖ MINH LONG
Tuyển Trưởng Phòng Phát Triển Kinh Doanh thu nhập 25 - 35 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GỖ MINH LONG
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Vinatop
Tuyển Nhân Viên Kinh Doanh thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Vĩnh Phúc
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Vinatop
Hạn nộp: 20/12/2024
Vĩnh Phúc Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN IN ẤN VÀ BAO BÌ RUDHOLM
Tuyển Business Development Manager thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN IN ẤN VÀ BAO BÌ RUDHOLM
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH In Trùng Khoa
Tuyển Nhân Viên Sales Thị Trường thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Đà Nẵng
Công ty TNHH In Trùng Khoa
Hạn nộp: 20/12/2024
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN THƯƠNG MẠI HẢI ÂU
Tuyển Nhân Viên Kinh Doanh thu nhập 7 - 35 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN THƯƠNG MẠI HẢI ÂU
Hạn nộp: 22/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Phát Triển Công Nghệ Batco Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân Viên Kinh Doanh In Ấn thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH Phát Triển Công Nghệ Batco Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ TÂN TIẾN Pro Company
Tuyển Thực Tập Sinh Kinh Doanh thu nhập Tới 1 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ TÂN TIẾN Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 20/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất