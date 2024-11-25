Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Công ty TNHH TP-Link Technologies Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu

Mức lương 25 - 35 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Thanh Khê ...và 2 địa điểm khác, Quận 10

Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Account Management & Turnover Management (Sell-in Sell-out):

Effectively manage sales turnover and drive growth in assigned accounts within the Information Communication Technology (ICT) & CCTV hardware industries.

Maintain spending within target limits and ensure overall customer profitability.

Monitor sell-out performance to contribute to the product line and manage display share.

Sales Opportunity Development:

Develop Joint Business Plans with customers, focusing on ICT & CCTV hardware, to increase sales.

Identify opportunities through competitor and market analysis in the ICT & CCTV sectors.

Collaborate with Product Managers and Marketing to execute strategies tailored to ICT & CCTV hardware.

Account Stock Management:

Forecast accurately based on target plans and historical performance within the ICT & CCTV sectors.

Maintain healthy inventory levels and manage timely order fulfillment.

Customer Care:

Build and leverage relationships within the ICT & CCTV industries.

Provide prompt feedback and resolution to customer concerns, prioritizing those with an ICT & CCTV background.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Bachelor or higher education degree.

3-5 years of experience in the ICT & CCTV industries with a background in hardware rather than software. Preference will be given to candidates with experience in maintaining managed customer relationships through targeted strategies, product strategies, and offline activities.

Experience working in dynamic environments and under pressure to achieve targets. Must be willing to visit customers with Pre-sales to conduct training.

Experience working in a brand company or a brand’s distribution companies is required.

Possession of an existing ICT & CCTV offline customer database and relationships is highly preferred.

Basic English communication skills are mandatory.

Basic knowledge of Wi-Fi products, IT equipment, or cameras is required, with a preference for candidates who have worked with the CCTV channel.

Quyền Lợi Được Hưởng Tại Công ty TNHH TP-Link Technologies Việt Nam

Competitive salary with quarterly and yearly bonuses

Opportunity to earn recognition through our "Best Staff of the Quarter" award.

Bao Viet health insurance package and full social insurance

Free in-house entertainment facilities and snack, coffee, tea

Join in various team building, team dinner, birthday, Xmas events.

Lovely gifts/bonuses from the company: Tet, public holidays, weddings, giving birth, women's day.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

