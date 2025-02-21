Tuyển AI Engineer Công Ty TNHH FPT Smart Cloud làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng AI Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH FPT Smart Cloud
- Hà Nội: 7th Floor, FPT Tower, no. 10 Pham Van Bach Street, Dich Vong ward
Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,000 USD
As an AI Engineer, you will collaborate closely with AI Researchers, Data Scientists, and Software Engineers to research and develop AI models tailored to real-world business problems in fields such as banking, insurance, and more. Your responsibilities will include:
• Model Development: Designing, developing, and fine-tuning models using state-of-the-art AI algorithms and techniques, encompassing computer vision and natural language processing. Leverage frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, or similar to implement these models effectively.
• Research and Experimentation: Experimenting with state-of-the-art AI model architectures and approaches to enhance the performance and accuracy of existing products. Stay at the forefront of cutting-edge developments in AI and apply them to real-world projects.
• Data Preprocessing: Working on data preprocessing, feature engineering, and data augmentation to optimize and improve model training processes.
• Integration: Developing API interfaces for model interaction, closely collaborating with software engineering teams to integrate and deploy generalized AI models into real-world applications and systems. This will enhance customer interaction, automate processes, and improve decision-making capabilities.
• Mentorship: Providing technical guidance and mentorship to junior members of the AI team.
Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH FPT Smart Cloud Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH FPT Smart Cloud
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI