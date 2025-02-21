Tuyển AI Engineer Công Ty TNHH FPT Smart Cloud làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD

As an AI Engineer, you will collaborate closely with AI Researchers, Data Scientists, and Software Engineers to research and develop AI models tailored to real-world business problems in fields such as banking, insurance, and more. Your responsibilities will include:

• Model Development: Designing, developing, and fine-tuning models using state-of-the-art AI algorithms and techniques, encompassing computer vision and natural language processing. Leverage frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, or similar to implement these models effectively.

• Research and Experimentation: Experimenting with state-of-the-art AI model architectures and approaches to enhance the performance and accuracy of existing products. Stay at the forefront of cutting-edge developments in AI and apply them to real-world projects.

• Data Preprocessing: Working on data preprocessing, feature engineering, and data augmentation to optimize and improve model training processes.

• Integration: Developing API interfaces for model interaction, closely collaborating with software engineering teams to integrate and deploy generalized AI models into real-world applications and systems. This will enhance customer interaction, automate processes, and improve decision-making capabilities.

• Mentorship: Providing technical guidance and mentorship to junior members of the AI team.