Tuyển AI Engineer INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu

INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/09/2025
INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

AI Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng AI Engineer Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

Mức lương
18 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Đại học Quốc gia, Đ. Tôn Thất Tùng/241 đường Khu Phố Đông A, Tân Hòaa, Dĩ An, Thị xã Dĩ An

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương 18 - 30 Triệu

Fine-tune and optimize existing open-source LLMs (e.g., Code LLaMA, StarCoder) for code-related tasks (completion, explanation, refactoring, bug fixing).
Process and manage large-scale, multi-language code datasets (cleaning, deduplication, quality filtering) using distributed frameworks.
Implement Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) pipelines with vector databases for code and technical document retrieval.
Optimize model inference performance (quantization, distillation, GPU acceleration) for low -latency serving.
Develop APIs/microservices to integrate AI features into IDE extensions (VS Code API, TypeScript).
Monitor and evaluate model performance using code-specific metrics.
Collaborate with Data Engineers, Product, and DevOps to ensure high-quality data, scalable deployment, and stable production performance.
Write clean, maintainable code, manage version control (Git), and document experiments and deployment processes.

Với Mức Lương 18 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Mandatory
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, AI, Machine Learning, or related field.
2–5 years of experience in AI/ML, with at least 1 year working on LLM or NLP projects.
Proficient in Python and deep learning frameworks (TensorFlow or PyTorch).
Hands-on experience with Hugging Face Transformers and code-specific LLMs.
Familiarity with vector databases and RAG architectures.
Experience with Docker, GitLab CI/CD, and cloud ML services (AWS, GCP, or Azure).
Understanding of big data processing tools (Spark, Dask, Ray).
Good English communication skills and ability to work in cross-functional teams.
Nice to have:
Experience with TypeScript and VS Code extension development.
Familiarity with AST parsing, syntax-aware embeddings, and static code analysis.
Knowledge of MLOps tools (MLflow, W&B, Kubeflow).
Contributions to open-source AI or coding assistant projects.

Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th-month salary calculated based on actual working time at INNOTECH.
PVI Healthcare Insurance for all employees
PVI Healthcare Insurance for family
Holiday celebrations
Quarterly/project kickoff team-building budget.
Resolution laptop and monitor provided for work.
Performance bonus plan.
Employee referral bonus: 2,000,000 – 10,000,000 VND (depending on level/role).
Working hours: Monday to Friday.
Annual company trips / Football club / Climbing club / Year-end party.
Learning and certification support.
Value-oriented, international working environment with a flexible culture.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: HEAD OFFICE: 33 Ba Vi Street, Ward 4, Tan Binh District, HCMC / Ha Noi: 7th Floor, Sannam Tower, No.78 Duy Tan Quarter, Dich Vong Hau Ward, Cau Giay District, Ha Noi City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

