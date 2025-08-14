Tuyển AI Engineer INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 18 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Fine-tune and optimize existing open-source LLMs (e.g., Code LLaMA, StarCoder) for code-related tasks (completion, explanation, refactoring, bug fixing).

Process and manage large-scale, multi-language code datasets (cleaning, deduplication, quality filtering) using distributed frameworks.

Implement Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) pipelines with vector databases for code and technical document retrieval.

Optimize model inference performance (quantization, distillation, GPU acceleration) for low -latency serving.

Develop APIs/microservices to integrate AI features into IDE extensions (VS Code API, TypeScript).

Monitor and evaluate model performance using code-specific metrics.

Collaborate with Data Engineers, Product, and DevOps to ensure high-quality data, scalable deployment, and stable production performance.

Write clean, maintainable code, manage version control (Git), and document experiments and deployment processes.

Mandatory

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, AI, Machine Learning, or related field.

2–5 years of experience in AI/ML, with at least 1 year working on LLM or NLP projects.

Proficient in Python and deep learning frameworks (TensorFlow or PyTorch).

Hands-on experience with Hugging Face Transformers and code-specific LLMs.

Familiarity with vector databases and RAG architectures.

Experience with Docker, GitLab CI/CD, and cloud ML services (AWS, GCP, or Azure).

Understanding of big data processing tools (Spark, Dask, Ray).

Good English communication skills and ability to work in cross-functional teams.

Nice to have:

Experience with TypeScript and VS Code extension development.

Familiarity with AST parsing, syntax-aware embeddings, and static code analysis.

Knowledge of MLOps tools (MLflow, W&B, Kubeflow).

Contributions to open-source AI or coding assistant projects.

Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th-month salary calculated based on actual working time at INNOTECH.

PVI Healthcare Insurance for all employees

PVI Healthcare Insurance for family

Holiday celebrations

Quarterly/project kickoff team-building budget.

Resolution laptop and monitor provided for work.

Performance bonus plan.

Employee referral bonus: 2,000,000 – 10,000,000 VND (depending on level/role).

Working hours: Monday to Friday.

Annual company trips / Football club / Climbing club / Year-end party.

Learning and certification support.

Value-oriented, international working environment with a flexible culture.

