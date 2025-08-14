Tuyển AI Engineer INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng AI Engineer Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
- Bình Dương: Đại học Quốc gia, Đ. Tôn Thất Tùng/241 đường Khu Phố Đông A, Tân Hòaa, Dĩ An, Thị xã Dĩ An
Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương 18 - 30 Triệu
Fine-tune and optimize existing open-source LLMs (e.g., Code LLaMA, StarCoder) for code-related tasks (completion, explanation, refactoring, bug fixing).
Process and manage large-scale, multi-language code datasets (cleaning, deduplication, quality filtering) using distributed frameworks.
Implement Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) pipelines with vector databases for code and technical document retrieval.
Optimize model inference performance (quantization, distillation, GPU acceleration) for low -latency serving.
Develop APIs/microservices to integrate AI features into IDE extensions (VS Code API, TypeScript).
Monitor and evaluate model performance using code-specific metrics.
Collaborate with Data Engineers, Product, and DevOps to ensure high-quality data, scalable deployment, and stable production performance.
Write clean, maintainable code, manage version control (Git), and document experiments and deployment processes.
Với Mức Lương 18 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, AI, Machine Learning, or related field.
2–5 years of experience in AI/ML, with at least 1 year working on LLM or NLP projects.
Proficient in Python and deep learning frameworks (TensorFlow or PyTorch).
Hands-on experience with Hugging Face Transformers and code-specific LLMs.
Familiarity with vector databases and RAG architectures.
Experience with Docker, GitLab CI/CD, and cloud ML services (AWS, GCP, or Azure).
Understanding of big data processing tools (Spark, Dask, Ray).
Good English communication skills and ability to work in cross-functional teams.
Nice to have:
Experience with TypeScript and VS Code extension development.
Familiarity with AST parsing, syntax-aware embeddings, and static code analysis.
Knowledge of MLOps tools (MLflow, W&B, Kubeflow).
Contributions to open-source AI or coding assistant projects.
Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
PVI Healthcare Insurance for all employees
PVI Healthcare Insurance for family
Holiday celebrations
Quarterly/project kickoff team-building budget.
Resolution laptop and monitor provided for work.
Performance bonus plan.
Employee referral bonus: 2,000,000 – 10,000,000 VND (depending on level/role).
Working hours: Monday to Friday.
Annual company trips / Football club / Climbing club / Year-end party.
Learning and certification support.
Value-oriented, international working environment with a flexible culture.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
