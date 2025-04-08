Tuyển AI Engineer K&M Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 125 - 165 USD

Job Description – K&M Holdings

Job title: AI Integration Engineer – AI Agents

Location: Truong Cong Giai, Cau Giay, Hanoi, Vietnam

Terms: Full-time

Salary/rate: Up-to $1650 plus benefits

• JOB OFFER after 1 ROUND INTERVIEW

• Mentorship by seasoned Tech Leads & free access to modern learning courses

• While NOT mandatory, strong English reading/listening skills are highly recommended for ongoing course learning & documentation review

About us:

K&M Holdings is a dynamic startup in Hanoi specializing in SaaS/AaaS solutions. Our flagship products include an IP Telephony platform built on Asterisk, a coalition loyalty app, and AI-powered customer care agents.