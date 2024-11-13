Tuyển Tài chính CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KREDIVO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Tài chính Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Create and monitor reports daily/weekly for business users,

Providing ad-hoc analysis to improve Collection performances.

Cooperating with technical team to improve system workload, enhance collection strategies.

Review Collection Indicators on daily basis and identify problems if any.

Perform in-depth analysis to evaluate collection performances.

Participate on process changes and policy change implementations.

Analyze user behavior and propose suggestions for business improvement.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Degree/University Graduated.

Advanced knowledge in SQL is required.

At least 01- 02 year of experience in data analysis, lending or other related fields within Financial Institution.

Experience and knowledge of Collection processes is preferable.

Diligent, meticulous, and data-driven.

Conversational ability in English required.

Experience of working in a high-pressure environment.

Strong and highly motivated, with positive mindset & attitude.

Comfortable working in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.

Experienced in Python is a plus.

Experienced in Google Appsheet is a plus

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KREDIVO VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Annual health check

15 anual leaves per year

Bao Viet Insurance , Laptop , YEP , Companytrip

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KREDIVO VIỆT NAM

