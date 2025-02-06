Tuyển Bán thời gian Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu

Tuyển Bán thời gian Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu

Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam

Bán thời gian

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Bán thời gian Tại Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam

Mức lương
2 - 4 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Bán thời gian
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
5 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hoàng Mai, Quận Hoàng Mai

Mô Tả Công Việc Bán thời gian Với Mức Lương 2 - 4 Triệu

We are seeking a team of Video Moderators (< 21 years old) who will be responsible for moderating videos from the user.
Expectations
Select proper times within a video for online Ads' placements. There are policies in place to ensure these ads do not interrupt the viewers and have minimum UX impact.
Follow the right processes to handle case-by-case
Provide accurate, valid and complete information by using the proper methods/tools
Maintain a secure working environment and protect the data that is handled at the office - privacy protection is a top priority.
Meet personal/teams targets
Flexibility in scheduling and the ability to work evenings and nights if required.
Other tasks per manager's request

Với Mức Lương 2 - 4 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Good English skills, especially in Listening and Reading (5.5 IELTS or 600 Toeic)
Attention to detail and desire to learn
Good computer skills (familiar with MS Office & Google applications).
Ability to work independently and in a team.
Familiar with smartphone/ mobile device/mobile applications

Tại Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salaries and benefits, 200% on holidays and 300% on Tet
International, fun and professional working environment.
Continuous training to fully develop your potential
An open and honest culture where people are valued, treated fairly and trusted and empowered.
Free drinks
Nap room for a quick rest
Laptop and other equipment is provided
Flexible working hours.
Salary range: 25,000 VND - 36,000 VND per hour
Working time: There are 04 shifts/day, from Monday through Sunday. Required to work 04 shifts /week
Working time:
Morning: 6AM - 12PM
Afternoon: 12PM - 6PM
Evening: 6PM - 12AM

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: - Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

