Tuyển Bán thời gian Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu

Mức lương 2 - 4 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Bán thời gian Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 5 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Hoàng Mai, Quận Hoàng Mai

Mô Tả Công Việc Bán thời gian Với Mức Lương 2 - 4 Triệu

We are seeking a team of Video Moderators (< 21 years old) who will be responsible for moderating videos from the user.

Expectations

Select proper times within a video for online Ads' placements. There are policies in place to ensure these ads do not interrupt the viewers and have minimum UX impact.

Follow the right processes to handle case-by-case

Provide accurate, valid and complete information by using the proper methods/tools

Maintain a secure working environment and protect the data that is handled at the office - privacy protection is a top priority.

Meet personal/teams targets

Flexibility in scheduling and the ability to work evenings and nights if required.

Other tasks per manager's request

Với Mức Lương 2 - 4 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Good English skills, especially in Listening and Reading (5.5 IELTS or 600 Toeic)

Attention to detail and desire to learn

Good computer skills (familiar with MS Office & Google applications).

Ability to work independently and in a team.

Familiar with smartphone/ mobile device/mobile applications

Tại Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salaries and benefits, 200% on holidays and 300% on Tet

International, fun and professional working environment.

Continuous training to fully develop your potential

An open and honest culture where people are valued, treated fairly and trusted and empowered.

Free drinks

Nap room for a quick rest

Laptop and other equipment is provided

Flexible working hours.

Salary range: 25,000 VND - 36,000 VND per hour

Working time: There are 04 shifts/day, from Monday through Sunday. Required to work 04 shifts /week

Working time:

Morning: 6AM - 12PM

Afternoon: 12PM - 6PM

Evening: 6PM - 12AM

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin