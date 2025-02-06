Tuyển Bán thời gian Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Bán thời gian Tại Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam
- Hà Nội: Hoàng Mai, Quận Hoàng Mai
Mô Tả Công Việc Bán thời gian Với Mức Lương 2 - 4 Triệu
We are seeking a team of Video Moderators (< 21 years old) who will be responsible for moderating videos from the user.
Expectations
Select proper times within a video for online Ads' placements. There are policies in place to ensure these ads do not interrupt the viewers and have minimum UX impact.
Follow the right processes to handle case-by-case
Provide accurate, valid and complete information by using the proper methods/tools
Maintain a secure working environment and protect the data that is handled at the office - privacy protection is a top priority.
Meet personal/teams targets
Flexibility in scheduling and the ability to work evenings and nights if required.
Other tasks per manager's request
Với Mức Lương 2 - 4 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Attention to detail and desire to learn
Good computer skills (familiar with MS Office & Google applications).
Ability to work independently and in a team.
Familiar with smartphone/ mobile device/mobile applications
Tại Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
International, fun and professional working environment.
Continuous training to fully develop your potential
An open and honest culture where people are valued, treated fairly and trusted and empowered.
Free drinks
Nap room for a quick rest
Laptop and other equipment is provided
Flexible working hours.
Salary range: 25,000 VND - 36,000 VND per hour
Working time: There are 04 shifts/day, from Monday through Sunday. Required to work 04 shifts /week
Working time:
Morning: 6AM - 12PM
Afternoon: 12PM - 6PM
Evening: 6PM - 12AM
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI