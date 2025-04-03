Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY TNHH B.PURE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH B.PURE VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/05/2025
Chuyên viên tuyển dụng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH B.PURE VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
10 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Số nhà 34, Ngõ 155 Phố Nguyễn Khang, Phường Yên Hoà, Quận Cầu Giấy, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu

1. HR Operation and Compliance:
• Oversee HR operations, including Payroll Processing, time and attendance, Record-Keeping, HRIS systems, Tax and Finalization
• Ensure compliance with local employment laws and regulations.
• Develop and maintain employee handbooks and policies.
2. Employee Relations and Engagement:
• Address employee concerns, grievances, and disciplinary matters fairly and consistently, fostering a positive workplace culture.
• Drive initiatives to enhance employee engagement, communication, and conflict resolution.
3. Recruitment:
• Manage and streamline recruitment processes, planning, and criteria.
• Lead recruitment efforts to meet both short-term and long-term human resource requirements.
4. Recruitment:
• Collaborate with leadership to create Personal Development Plans for all team members, identifying relevant training programs and courses.
• Work with Department Managers to track team progress and assess development needs through self-assessments, peer feedback, and performance reviews.
• Design training programs that meet both short-term and long-term development goals.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH B.PURE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH B.PURE VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số nhà 34, Ngõ 155 Phố Nguyễn Khang, Phường Yên Hoà, Quận Cầu Giấy, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

