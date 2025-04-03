Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY TNHH B.PURE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

1. HR Operation and Compliance:

• Oversee HR operations, including Payroll Processing, time and attendance, Record-Keeping, HRIS systems, Tax and Finalization

• Ensure compliance with local employment laws and regulations.

• Develop and maintain employee handbooks and policies.

2. Employee Relations and Engagement:

• Address employee concerns, grievances, and disciplinary matters fairly and consistently, fostering a positive workplace culture.

• Drive initiatives to enhance employee engagement, communication, and conflict resolution.

3. Recruitment:

• Manage and streamline recruitment processes, planning, and criteria.

• Lead recruitment efforts to meet both short-term and long-term human resource requirements.

4. Recruitment:

• Collaborate with leadership to create Personal Development Plans for all team members, identifying relevant training programs and courses.

• Work with Department Managers to track team progress and assess development needs through self-assessments, peer feedback, and performance reviews.

• Design training programs that meet both short-term and long-term development goals.