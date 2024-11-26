Tuyển Giáo viên Toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ZTO LABS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 2 USD

Mức lương 1,000 - 2 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Work Labs Co - working Space, số 06 Võ Văn Kiệt, Phường Nguyễn Thái Bình, Quận 1, Quận Tây Hồ

Mô Tả Công Việc Giáo viên Toán Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2 USD

Serve as on-the-ground leader focused on labeling/developing the academic & technical content of the product for our Hanoi-based team, covering math (Algebra, Calculus, Statistics) & science subjects (Chemistry, Biology)

Work closely with the AI & Product team to continuously improve the labeling quality and processes through the application of AI.

Lead and manage a team of talented labeling specialists by providing mentorship and guidance in day-to-day tasks and projects.

Contribute as a thought leader in solving operational challenges.

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

BA/BS degree from a top school with 4+ years of working experience in a related field (education/operations/IT) and 1+ years of direct people management experience

Great knowledge of math subjects (Stats, Cal)

Excellent written and spoken English

Problem-solving and can-do-attitude

Extra Bonus Points for

An owner and self-starter personality - you’re constantly looking for ways to improve and don’t wait for others to tell you what to work on, always with a bias toward action.

Fast-paced startup growth experience, you've been through the scaling phase before.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ZTO LABS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits package: There is no upper limit on how much you can earn. It’s all based on your performance and contributions.

Hybrid working model: Enjoy the flexibility to work remotely for 2 days per week while fostering a collaborative environment to achieve outstanding results.

21+ paid leave days per year: National holidays, sick leave, paid leave, and an additional “Got IT Day” for each month without a national holiday.

Flexible working hours: Enjoy flexibility without strict timekeeping; our core working hours are from 10 AM to 5:30 PM (Monday to Friday).

Amazing team: Opportunity to work in a dynamic and innovative environment with a team of talented professionals.

Best working environment: A typical Silicon Valley-style working environment with a focus on collaboration, creativity, and excellence.

Gadgets for work: MacBook, external displays. Everything you need for your job is fully provided.

Training and personal development: Tuition and textbook reimbursement for approved work-related courses; free video training programs from Udacity, Udemy, and The Great Courses Plus; company library with the newest technology and business books.

Free daily lunches and dinners: Enjoy fresh meals of your choice delivered straight to the office.

Others: Office happy hours, participating in self-organized clubs like sports, games, algorithms, piano, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ZTO LABS

