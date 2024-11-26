Tuyển Giáo viên Toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ZTO LABS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 2 USD

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ZTO LABS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/12/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ZTO LABS

Giáo viên Toán

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giáo viên Toán Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ZTO LABS

Mức lương
1,000 - 2 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Work Labs Co

- working Space, số 06 Võ Văn Kiệt, Phường Nguyễn Thái Bình, Quận 1, Quận Tây Hồ

Mô Tả Công Việc Giáo viên Toán Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2 USD

Serve as on-the-ground leader focused on labeling/developing the academic & technical content of the product for our Hanoi-based team, covering math (Algebra, Calculus, Statistics) & science subjects (Chemistry, Biology)
Work closely with the AI & Product team to continuously improve the labeling quality and processes through the application of AI.
Lead and manage a team of talented labeling specialists by providing mentorship and guidance in day-to-day tasks and projects.
Contribute as a thought leader in solving operational challenges.

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

BA/BS degree from a top school with 4+ years of working experience in a related field (education/operations/IT) and 1+ years of direct people management experience
Great knowledge of math subjects (Stats, Cal)
Excellent written and spoken English
Problem-solving and can-do-attitude
Extra Bonus Points for
An owner and self-starter personality - you’re constantly looking for ways to improve and don’t wait for others to tell you what to work on, always with a bias toward action.
Fast-paced startup growth experience, you've been through the scaling phase before.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ZTO LABS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits package: There is no upper limit on how much you can earn. It’s all based on your performance and contributions.
Hybrid working model: Enjoy the flexibility to work remotely for 2 days per week while fostering a collaborative environment to achieve outstanding results.
21+ paid leave days per year: National holidays, sick leave, paid leave, and an additional “Got IT Day” for each month without a national holiday.
Flexible working hours: Enjoy flexibility without strict timekeeping; our core working hours are from 10 AM to 5:30 PM (Monday to Friday).
Amazing team: Opportunity to work in a dynamic and innovative environment with a team of talented professionals.
Best working environment: A typical Silicon Valley-style working environment with a focus on collaboration, creativity, and excellence.
Gadgets for work: MacBook, external displays. Everything you need for your job is fully provided.
Training and personal development: Tuition and textbook reimbursement for approved work-related courses; free video training programs from Udacity, Udemy, and The Great Courses Plus; company library with the newest technology and business books.
Free daily lunches and dinners: Enjoy fresh meals of your choice delivered straight to the office.
Others: Office happy hours, participating in self-organized clubs like sports, games, algorithms, piano, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ZTO LABS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ZTO LABS

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ZTO LABS

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Toà nhà HCMCC, số 249A Thuỵ Khuê, Phường Thuỵ Khuê, Quận Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

