Tuyển Đầu bếp Starbucks Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Starbucks Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/06/2025
Đầu bếp

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Đầu bếp Tại Starbucks Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Tĩnh:

- Hà Tĩnh, Thành phố Hà Tĩnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Đầu bếp Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

* Working Location: Hà Tĩnh City - Willing to relocate to Hanoi for training
Job Summary and Mission
This job contributes to Starbucks success by assisting the store manager in executing store operations during scheduled shifts. This job deploys partners and delegates tasks so that partners can create and maintain the Starbucks Experience for our customers. The incumbent is responsible for modeling and acting in accordance with Starbucks guiding principles.
Summary of Key Responsibilities
Responsibilities and essential job functions include but are not limited to the following:
- Maintains a calm demeanor during periods of high volume or unusual events to keep store operating to standard.
- Anticipates customer and store needs by constantly evaluating environment and customers for cues.
- Delivers legendary customer service to all customers by acting with a customer comes first attitude and connecting with the customer. Discovers and responds to customer needs.
- Develops positive relationships with shift team by understanding and addressing individual motivation, needs and concerns.
- Executes store operations during scheduled shifts. Organizes opening and closing duties as assigned.
- Follows Starbucks operational policies and procedures.
- Follows up with baristas during the shift to ensure the delivery of legendary customer service for all customers.
- Maintains regular and consistent attendance and punctuality.
- Provides quality beverages for all customers by adhering to all recipe and presentation standards. Follows health, safety and sanitation guidelines for all products.
- Utilizes operational tools to achieve operational excellence during the shift.
Summary of Experience
- Customer service experience in a retail or restaurant environment
- 1 to 2 years experience with the smae position
Required Knowledge, Skills and Abilities
- Ability to direct the work of others
- Ability to learn quickly
- Effective oral communication skills
- Knowledge of the retail environment
- Strong interpersonal skills
- Ability to work as part of a team
- Ability to build relationships
Liên Hệ Công Ty

Starbucks Vietnam

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lầu 14-15, Tòa Nhà WorkPlace, 16 Nguyễn Trường Tộ, Phường 12, Quận 4, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

