Tuyển Digital Marketing Holcom Vietnam Co.,Ltd làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Holcom Vietnam Co.,Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/02/2025
Holcom Vietnam Co.,Ltd

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Holcom Vietnam Co.,Ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Ninh: Holcom Window & Door, Từ Sơn, Bắc Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Identify potential clients in the target market and complete appropriate research on the prospective clients (Online searching);
- Develop relationships with prospective clients, while maintaining existing relationships;
- Explore industry conferences / seminars / industry associations in Vietnam or abroad for more proactive sources of customers
- Coordinate with relevant departments to complete procedures and processes for shipments
- Track and update daily, weekly and monthly sales activities and report as required by superiors.
- Use internal systems and debt management to ensure a safe level of outstanding debt

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

* WORKING TIME & LOCATION:
- Working time: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM on Monday to Saturday, lunch time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
REQUIREMENTS
*Qualification
• Bachelors degree in International Trading or relevant majors

Tại Holcom Vietnam Co.,Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Holcom Vietnam Co.,Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Holcom Vietnam Co.,Ltd

Holcom Vietnam Co.,Ltd

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô 3A, KĐT Sài Đồng, P. Phúc Đồng, Q. Long Biên, TP. Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

