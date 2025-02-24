Tuyển Digital Marketing Holcom Vietnam Co.,Ltd làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Identify potential clients in the target market and complete appropriate research on the prospective clients (Online searching);

- Develop relationships with prospective clients, while maintaining existing relationships;

- Explore industry conferences / seminars / industry associations in Vietnam or abroad for more proactive sources of customers

- Coordinate with relevant departments to complete procedures and processes for shipments

- Track and update daily, weekly and monthly sales activities and report as required by superiors.

- Use internal systems and debt management to ensure a safe level of outstanding debt