Tuyển Digital Marketing Misumi Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 700 - 1,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Misumi Vietnam Co., Ltd
- Bắc Ninh: Lô số 15, đường TS 11, KCN Tiên Sơn, Xã Hoàn Sơn, Huyện Tiên Du, tỉnh Bắc Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 700 - 1,000 USD
• Manage product line up based on customer’s or market requirement
• Negotiate with supplier about procurement, delivery, and price
• Maintain or update product master database
• Manage and maintain our sales website
• Liaise with Head Quarter or other Departments, respond to customer requirement and claim
• Raise proposal of expectation to sell product by analyzing market or customer’s demand or sale record
• Carry out new business research activities which include data collection on market, competitor analysis, consumer preferences and market share
• Collate statistics and generate reports
• Support management
• Other tasks as required
Với Mức Lương 700 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Proficiency in spoken and written English is necessary
• From 3 years experience in purchasing / business development/ sales field
Nice to have:
Tại Misumi Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
