Tuyển Digital Marketing Misumi Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 700 - 1,000 USD

• Manage product line up based on customer’s or market requirement

• Negotiate with supplier about procurement, delivery, and price

• Maintain or update product master database

• Manage and maintain our sales website

• Liaise with Head Quarter or other Departments, respond to customer requirement and claim

• Raise proposal of expectation to sell product by analyzing market or customer’s demand or sale record

• Carry out new business research activities which include data collection on market, competitor analysis, consumer preferences and market share

• Collate statistics and generate reports

• Support management

• Other tasks as required