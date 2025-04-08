Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Quản Lý Công Nghiệp Boustead & Ktg làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Quản Lý Công Nghiệp Boustead & Ktg
- Hà Nội: Trần Danh Tuyên, Khu đô thị Vinhomes Riverside, Phúc Lợi, Long Biên, Hà Nội, Việt Nam, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Create and maintain sales pipelines of own account to ensure the achievement of leasing targets and portfolio growth.
• Prepare lease proposals, negotiate lease terms, and finalize lease agreements in accordance with company policies and legal requirement.
• Conduct market research and stay updated on industry trends to identify new business opportunities and maintain a competitive edge.
• Develop and maintain strong relationships with tenants, brokers, business association such as Chambers of Commerce, government agencies, and other industry professionals, expanding direct networking channel to increase the number of direct contracts by fostering reputation of excellent customer service and professionalism.
• Collaborate with the property management team to ensure smooth tenant onboarding and transition, as well as resolution of any lease-related issues.
• Participate in property inspections and represent the company at industry events, exhibitions, and other relevant opportunities.
• Contribute to the development and improvement of leasing processes, policies, and documentation.
• Prepare regular leasing reports and analyses to track performance and inform decision-making.
• Attend and participate in team meetings, providing relevant updates, insights, and recommendations.
• Manage Yardi records.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
