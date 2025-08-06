Tuyển Digital Marketing Boyd Vietnam Company Limited., làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Boyd Vietnam Company Limited.,
- Bắc Ninh: Lot CN2
- 4, Yen Phong (extend) industrial zone, Yen Trung commune, Yen Phong district, Bac Ninh, VN, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Purpose:
Ensure the quality reliability of products during the design and development stages, integrate quality requirements into the entire product development process, and ultimately achieve high-quality, low-cost, and manufacturable product design.
Principal accountabilities/Main tasks:
• Oversee the implementation of the design and development process for thermal products
• Follow up the APQP of the product, supervise the key points of product control, including participating in drawing review, cosmetic Spec, QCP, SOP, responsible for the design and development of inspection tools, test equipment development and evaluation, FAI, CPK, performance/reliability testing, sample/test summary report, FMEA review
• NPI Quality Readiness, Project NPI Quality Readiness Follow up and promote the achievement of project goals
• Analyze the yield of trialrun in the NPI stage and drive improvement
• Communicate and handle customer complaints about new products, skillfully use fishbone diagrams, 5Why, and 8D reports to analyze causes and take corrective and preventive measures
• Supplier quality management and improvement promotion during the NPI development phase
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Boyd Vietnam Company Limited., Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Boyd Vietnam Company Limited.,
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
