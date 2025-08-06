Tuyển Digital Marketing Boyd Vietnam Company Limited., làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Purpose:

Ensure the quality reliability of products during the design and development stages, integrate quality requirements into the entire product development process, and ultimately achieve high-quality, low-cost, and manufacturable product design.

Principal accountabilities/Main tasks:

• Oversee the implementation of the design and development process for thermal products

• Follow up the APQP of the product, supervise the key points of product control, including participating in drawing review, cosmetic Spec, QCP, SOP, responsible for the design and development of inspection tools, test equipment development and evaluation, FAI, CPK, performance/reliability testing, sample/test summary report, FMEA review

• NPI Quality Readiness, Project NPI Quality Readiness Follow up and promote the achievement of project goals

• Analyze the yield of trialrun in the NPI stage and drive improvement

• Communicate and handle customer complaints about new products, skillfully use fishbone diagrams, 5Why, and 8D reports to analyze causes and take corrective and preventive measures

• Supplier quality management and improvement promotion during the NPI development phase