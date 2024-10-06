Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty TNHH ITECHWX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 22 - 28 Triệu

Mức lương 22 - 28 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 6 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: VISTA Building, 19 Tan Cang St., Ward 25, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 22 - 28 Triệu

• Reviews issues and contacts customers to understand issues. Ensures customers stay informed as to the status/solution of their issue. Utilizes troubleshooting tools (e.g., event logs, and performance traces) to help resolve customer issues.

• Resolves or escalates multiple and varied customer issues. Documents technical work and research.

• Analyzes problems and develops solutions for customer needs using log analysis and other proprietary tools.

• Collaborates on cross-team and cross-product technical issues by working with resources from other groups as needed to resolve moderately complex customer issues.

• Attends readiness training and non-technical training to ensure that they become proficient in support topics. Product/Process Improvement

• Provides feedback to improve products to more senior engineers or technical advisors.

• Identifies potential defects and escalates to more senior engineers to resolve.

• Uses automated tools to deliver solutions for a wide range of issues. Provides feedback on how to improve automated tools.

• Follows processes provided by the business.

• Attends case triage meetings or case discussions to collaborate and share ideas to resolve problems.

Với Mức Lương 22 - 28 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Proficient in English (4 skills)

• Available to work night shifts (on-site at the company, shift hours: 20:00 - 5:00 or 23:00 - 8:00, working 8 hours per shift, with a total of 5 shifts per week, and 2 flexible days off)

• Freshers are welcome with a good learning ability and working attitude

• Experience/Knowledge in IT industry skills is a must

• Customer service mindset

Tại Công ty TNHH ITECHWX Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Competitive salary depending on experience (For freshers/junior-level positions, the gross salary ranges from 20 to 24 million, plus, the night shift allowance may lead to a gross monthly salary of over 25 million, depending on your performance in the interview. For senior-level positions, the salary is open to negotiation)

• Salary at 100% during the probationary period

• Training will be offered

• Full working equipment will be provided

• 90% contribution of the gross salary to social insurance

• 12 days of annual leave, 8 days of sick leave

• 30% allowance on gross salary (If the working hours fall between 22:00 and 6:00, they can be counted toward the night shift allowance) + PVI insurance + 500,000 VND food allowance for employees working night shift

• Annual Health Checkup

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH ITECHWX

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin