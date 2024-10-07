Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/10/2024
Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC

IT phần mềm

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: CMC Creative Space, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsibilities
Be responsible for the planning, implementation, and growth of the AWS infrastructure Build, release, and manage the configuration of all production systems Manage a continuous integration and deployment methodology for server-based technologies Work alongside architecture and engineering teams to design and implement any scalable software services Ensure necessary system security by using best in class cloud security solutions Stay current with new technology options and vendor products, evaluating which ones would be a good fit for the company Implement continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines when necessary Recommend process and architecture improvements Troubleshoot the system and solve problems across all platform and application domains Oversee pre-production acceptance testing to ensure the high quality of a company’s services and products
Be responsible for the planning, implementation, and growth of the AWS infrastructure
Build, release, and manage the configuration of all production systems
Manage a continuous integration and deployment methodology for server-based technologies
Work alongside architecture and engineering teams to design and implement any scalable software services
Ensure necessary system security by using best in class cloud security solutions
Stay current with new technology options and vendor products, evaluating which ones would be a good fit for the company
Implement continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines when necessary
Recommend process and architecture improvements
Troubleshoot the system and solve problems across all platform and application domains
Oversee pre-production acceptance testing to ensure the high quality of a company’s services and products

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Required qualifications:
2+ years experience using AWS Experience designing and building web environments on AWS (EKS, EC2, S3, Route53, Lambda, Cloudwatch, ...) Experience building and maintaining cloud-native applications Production experience to build scalable systems (load balancers, memcached, master/slave architectures) A solid background in Linux/Unix and Windows server system administration Experience using DevOps tools in a cloud environment, such as Ansible, Artifactory, Docker, GitHub, Jenkins, Kubernetes, Maven, and Sonar Qube Experience installing and configuring different application servers such as JBoss, Tomcat, and WebLogic Experience using monitoring solutions like CloudWatch, ELK Stack, and Prometheus, Zabbix, Grafana An understanding of writing Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC), using tools like CloudFormation or Terraform Knowledge of one or more of the most-used programming languages like Python, Bash Shell, Power Shell Experience in troubleshooting distributed systems Proficiency in script development and scripting languages The ability to be a team player The ability and skill to train other people in procedural and technical topics Strong communication and collaboration skills
2+ years experience using AWS
Experience designing and building web environments on AWS (EKS, EC2, S3, Route53, Lambda, Cloudwatch, ...)
Experience building and maintaining cloud-native applications
Production experience to build scalable systems (load balancers, memcached, master/slave architectures)
A solid background in Linux/Unix and Windows server system administration
Experience using DevOps tools in a cloud environment, such as Ansible, Artifactory, Docker, GitHub, Jenkins, Kubernetes, Maven, and Sonar Qube
Experience installing and configuring different application servers such as JBoss, Tomcat, and WebLogic
Experience using monitoring solutions like CloudWatch, ELK Stack, and Prometheus, Zabbix, Grafana
An understanding of writing Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC), using tools like CloudFormation or Terraform
Knowledge of one or more of the most-used programming languages like Python, Bash Shell, Power Shell
Experience in troubleshooting distributed systems
Proficiency in script development and scripting languages
The ability to be a team player
The ability and skill to train other people in procedural and technical topics
Strong communication and collaboration skills
Certification & other experience should have
Have a certificate related to Cloud AWS such as (AWS Certified Solutions Architect, AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Professional, AWS Certified DevOps Engineer - Professional). Have a certificate related to hypervisor technologies (VMware, Hyper-V, Xen) Experience in designing, building, and operating enterprise scale IT infrastructures. Familiarity with discovery and migration toolkits.
Have a certificate related to Cloud AWS such as (AWS Certified Solutions Architect, AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Professional, AWS Certified DevOps Engineer - Professional).
Have a certificate related to hypervisor technologies (VMware, Hyper-V, Xen)
Experience in designing, building, and operating enterprise scale IT infrastructures.
Familiarity with discovery and migration toolkits.

Tại Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits
Highly competitive salary and bonus (upto 1500$), plus several additional benefits Earnings up to 15 months salary/year (including salary and bonus for personal KPIs) Productivity bonus added according to the business results of the Company Welfare package of Holiday, Tet, Group‘s birthday 9 million/year Consider periodic salary increases once a year. Or an unexpected pay rise based on personal accomplishment Opportunity to work on challenging international projects Being part of a rapidly expanding organization Possibility to gather certificates and participate in world-class courses
Highly competitive salary and bonus (upto 1500$), plus several additional benefits
Earnings up to 15 months salary/year (including salary and bonus for personal KPIs)
Productivity bonus added according to the business results of the Company
Welfare package of Holiday, Tet, Group‘s birthday 9 million/year
Consider periodic salary increases once a year. Or an unexpected pay rise based on personal accomplishment
Opportunity to work on challenging international projects
Being part of a rapidly expanding organization
Possibility to gather certificates and participate in world-class courses

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC

Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 14 & 16, tòa nhà CMC, Duy Tân, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-engineer-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job204586
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển IT phần mềm Niteco làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Niteco
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Solution Architect CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Điện tử/Phần cứng Công ty Cổ phần I.P.L làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần I.P.L
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Điện tử/Phần cứng CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader CELLPHONES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 38 Triệu CELLPHONES
30 - 38 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ CÔNG TY TNHH HATO GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HATO GROUP
1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty TNHH C2C Tech Hub làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH C2C Tech Hub
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) TOP CÔNG TY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 3 - 4 triệu Thực tập tại Hồ Chí Minh Công ty cổ phần SANAN
3 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Fullstack Developer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh Công Ty Cổ Phần Tin Học Đại Phát
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Bao Bì Nhựa Hưng Phát làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Từ 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Bao Bì Nhựa Hưng Phát
Trên 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM MEDIPHARMA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 40 - 70 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM MEDIPHARMA
40 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Thông Tin Checkmate làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 4 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Thông Tin Checkmate
3 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT phần mềm Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển TP. HCM (HDBank) VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển TP. HCM (HDBank) VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 3 USD CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK
1 - 3 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần LYN PROPERTY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần LYN PROPERTY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Điện tử/Phần cứng Ngân Hàng TMCP Xuất Nhập Khẩu Việt Nam (Eximbank) VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng TMCP Xuất Nhập Khẩu Việt Nam (Eximbank) VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH FRIENDIFY AI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH FRIENDIFY AI
Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Truyền thông Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Art Director CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ ĐỒ UỐNG VIETBLEND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ ĐỒ UỐNG VIETBLEND
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Thực phẩm đồ uống Công ty Cổ phần Hàng tiêu dùng Phúc Sinh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Hàng tiêu dùng Phúc Sinh
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 23 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân
20 - 23 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Marketing Manager thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Video Editor Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Và Thương Mại MSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Và Thương Mại MSC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Công ty cổ phần tư vấn và xây dựng KM Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 25 Triệu Công ty cổ phần tư vấn và xây dựng KM Việt Nam
17 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm