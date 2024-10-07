Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: CMC Creative Space, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsibilities

Be responsible for the planning, implementation, and growth of the AWS infrastructure Build, release, and manage the configuration of all production systems Manage a continuous integration and deployment methodology for server-based technologies Work alongside architecture and engineering teams to design and implement any scalable software services Ensure necessary system security by using best in class cloud security solutions Stay current with new technology options and vendor products, evaluating which ones would be a good fit for the company Implement continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines when necessary Recommend process and architecture improvements Troubleshoot the system and solve problems across all platform and application domains Oversee pre-production acceptance testing to ensure the high quality of a company’s services and products

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Required qualifications:

2+ years experience using AWS Experience designing and building web environments on AWS (EKS, EC2, S3, Route53, Lambda, Cloudwatch, ...) Experience building and maintaining cloud-native applications Production experience to build scalable systems (load balancers, memcached, master/slave architectures) A solid background in Linux/Unix and Windows server system administration Experience using DevOps tools in a cloud environment, such as Ansible, Artifactory, Docker, GitHub, Jenkins, Kubernetes, Maven, and Sonar Qube Experience installing and configuring different application servers such as JBoss, Tomcat, and WebLogic Experience using monitoring solutions like CloudWatch, ELK Stack, and Prometheus, Zabbix, Grafana An understanding of writing Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC), using tools like CloudFormation or Terraform Knowledge of one or more of the most-used programming languages like Python, Bash Shell, Power Shell Experience in troubleshooting distributed systems Proficiency in script development and scripting languages The ability to be a team player The ability and skill to train other people in procedural and technical topics Strong communication and collaboration skills

Certification & other experience should have

Have a certificate related to Cloud AWS such as (AWS Certified Solutions Architect, AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Professional, AWS Certified DevOps Engineer - Professional). Have a certificate related to hypervisor technologies (VMware, Hyper-V, Xen) Experience in designing, building, and operating enterprise scale IT infrastructures. Familiarity with discovery and migration toolkits.

Tại Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits

Highly competitive salary and bonus (upto 1500$), plus several additional benefits Earnings up to 15 months salary/year (including salary and bonus for personal KPIs) Productivity bonus added according to the business results of the Company Welfare package of Holiday, Tet, Group‘s birthday 9 million/year Consider periodic salary increases once a year. Or an unexpected pay rise based on personal accomplishment Opportunity to work on challenging international projects Being part of a rapidly expanding organization Possibility to gather certificates and participate in world-class courses

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC

