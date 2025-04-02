Tuyển Hỗ trợ kinh doanh Hanwha Life Vietnam làm việc tại Sóc Trăng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Hỗ trợ kinh doanh Hanwha Life Vietnam làm việc tại Sóc Trăng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Hanwha Life Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 02/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/05/2025
Hanwha Life Vietnam

Hỗ trợ kinh doanh

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Hỗ trợ kinh doanh Tại Hanwha Life Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Sóc Trăng: Soc Trang, Vietnam, Thành phố Sóc Trăng

Mô Tả Công Việc Hỗ trợ kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Key Accountabilities
• To supervise the team to conduct Basic Financial Course (BFC) for potential candidates to ensure the following KPIs:
- Comply the company policy and MOF regulations
- Online test passed ratio
- First month activity ratio
• To follow and track the team to conduct post BFC course – mind set, then skills set, and tool set for existing agents to uplift their sale capabilities.
• To motivate and involve the team to provide sale support activities to all of the offices/ GAs in-charge to meet monthly/ quarterly/ yearly sale target including:
• Career Opportunity Presentation
• Sale Seminar
• Join field work
• 1:1 mentoring
• To contribute to the development of self and others through:
• Designing sharing sales topics for Office/GA in-charge
• Having involve assigned projects for sales training and sales events
• To complete Admin tasks with accuracy and timely manner including marking the exams, post-class documentation, report, filling.
• To coach the team on quantity of activities and quality of delivery.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Hanwha Life Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hanwha Life Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Hanwha Life Vietnam

Hanwha Life Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lầu 6, Tòa nhà Doji, 81-85 Hàm Nghi, Quận 1, Tp. HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ho-tro-kinh-doanh-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-soc-trang-job344281
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Maybank Securities Limited
Tuyển Hỗ trợ kinh doanh Maybank Securities Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 900 USD
Maybank Securities Limited
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 700 - 900 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Truyền Hình Số Vệ Tinh Việt Nam VSTV
Tuyển Hỗ trợ kinh doanh Công Ty Truyền Hình Số Vệ Tinh Việt Nam VSTV làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Truyền Hình Số Vệ Tinh Việt Nam VSTV
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHPRO
Tuyển Hỗ trợ kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHPRO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHPRO
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP DỊCH VỤ SỐ (DSS)
Tuyển Hỗ trợ kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP DỊCH VỤ SỐ (DSS) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP DỊCH VỤ SỐ (DSS)
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 2 - 3.5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Chi nhánh Công ty TNHH Envision Education
Tuyển Hỗ trợ kinh doanh Chi nhánh Công ty TNHH Envision Education làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 650 USD
Chi nhánh Công ty TNHH Envision Education
Hạn nộp: 12/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 400 - 650 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Khoáng Sản Công Nghiệp Yên Bái (Ybm)
Tuyển Hỗ trợ kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Khoáng Sản Công Nghiệp Yên Bái (Ybm) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Khoáng Sản Công Nghiệp Yên Bái (Ybm)
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ ỨNG DỤNG SỐ VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Hỗ trợ kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ ỨNG DỤNG SỐ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ ỨNG DỤNG SỐ VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SKYPAC AVIATION
Tuyển Hỗ trợ kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH SKYPAC AVIATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SKYPAC AVIATION
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding
Tuyển Hỗ trợ kinh doanh Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 12 USD
Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding
Hạn nộp: 30/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 500 - 12 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TẬP ĐOÀN CÔNG NGHIỆP - VIỄN THÔNG QUÂN ĐỘI
Tuyển Hỗ trợ kinh doanh TẬP ĐOÀN CÔNG NGHIỆP - VIỄN THÔNG QUÂN ĐỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TẬP ĐOÀN CÔNG NGHIỆP - VIỄN THÔNG QUÂN ĐỘI
Hạn nộp: 26/07/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Hải Phòng Quảng Ninh Hải Dương Thanh Hóa Ninh Bình Nam Định Hà Nam Hưng Yên Thái Bình Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Lạng Sơn Thái Nguyên Bắc Kạn Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Cao Bằng Vĩnh Phúc Hòa Bình Phú Thọ Lào Cai Yên Bái Sơn La Điện Biên Lai Châu Kiên Giang Cà Mau Bạc Liêu Sóc Trăng Cần Thơ An Giang Đồng Tháp Tiền Giang Long An Bến Tre Đồng Nai Hà Tĩnh Bình Phước Nghệ An Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VIỆT NGA
Tuyển Kỹ sư hệ thống CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VIỆT NGA làm việc tại Đồng Tháp thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VIỆT NGA
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đồng Tháp Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ NÔNG NGHIỆP HOÀNG PHÚC
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ NÔNG NGHIỆP HOÀNG PHÚC làm việc tại An Giang thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ NÔNG NGHIỆP HOÀNG PHÚC
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
An Giang Bạc Liêu Cần Thơ Đồng Tháp Tiền Giang Vĩnh Long Hậu Giang Bến Tre Sóc Trăng Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Hoa Sen
Tuyển Kinh doanh thiết bị/vật liệu xây dựng Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Hoa Sen làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Hoa Sen
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đồng Nai Đồng Nai Đồng Nai Đồng Nai Đồng Nai Đồng Nai Đồng Nai Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Long An Long An Long An Long An Long An Long An Long An Vĩnh Long Vĩnh Long Vĩnh Long Hồ Chí Minh Lâm Đồng Lâm Đồng Trà Vinh Trà Vinh Tây Ninh Tây Ninh Tây Ninh Tây Ninh Bình Dương Bình Phước Bình Phước Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ TÍN TIẾN
Tuyển Quản lý Cửa hàng CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ TÍN TIẾN làm việc tại Đồng Tháp thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ TÍN TIẾN
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đồng Tháp Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC
Tuyển Giáo viên Toán Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC
Hạn nộp: 19/05/2026
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Bắc Ninh Đồng Nai Hải Dương Yên Bái Hưng Yên Đà Nẵng An Giang Bắc Giang Hải Phòng Bạc Liêu Bắc Kạn Bến Tre Cà Mau Bình Định Bình Phước Cao Bằng Bình Thuận Cần Thơ Đồng Tháp Điện Biên Hà Tĩnh Hòa Bình Lạng Sơn Lào Cai Kiên Giang Đắk Lắk Hà Giang Gia Lai Hậu Giang Hà Nam Kon Tum Khánh Hòa Lai Châu Lâm Đồng Nam Định Ninh Thuận Long An Ninh Bình Nghệ An Phú Thọ Phú Yên Sơn La Tây Ninh Thái Bình Thái Nguyên Sóc Trăng Thanh Hóa Thừa Thiên Huế Quảng Bình Tuyên Quang Vĩnh Long Trà Vinh Quảng Trị Quảng Nam Tiền Giang Quảng Ninh Quảng Ngãi Vĩnh Phúc Còn 244 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP
Hạn nộp: 08/05/2026
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Bắc Ninh Đồng Nai Hưng Yên Hải Dương Hải Phòng Đà Nẵng An Giang Bắc Giang Bình Định Bắc Kạn Bạc Liêu Bình Thuận Bến Tre Cần Thơ Bình Phước Cà Mau Cao Bằng Điện Biên Đắk Lắk Gia Lai Hà Nam Hà Giang Đồng Tháp Hà Tĩnh Kiên Giang Hòa Bình Lai Châu Hậu Giang Khánh Hòa Lạng Sơn Kon Tum Lâm Đồng Lào Cai Nghệ An Long An Ninh Thuận Nam Định Ninh Bình Phú Thọ Quảng Ngãi Quảng Bình Phú Yên Quảng Ninh Sơn La Quảng Nam Quảng Trị Thái Bình Sóc Trăng Tây Ninh Thanh Hóa Trà Vinh Thái Nguyên Thừa Thiên Huế Tiền Giang Yên Bái Tuyên Quang Vĩnh Long Vĩnh Phúc Còn 233 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Maybank Securities Limited
Tuyển Hỗ trợ kinh doanh Maybank Securities Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 900 USD
Maybank Securities Limited
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 700 - 900 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Truyền Hình Số Vệ Tinh Việt Nam VSTV
Tuyển Hỗ trợ kinh doanh Công Ty Truyền Hình Số Vệ Tinh Việt Nam VSTV làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Truyền Hình Số Vệ Tinh Việt Nam VSTV
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHPRO
Tuyển Hỗ trợ kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHPRO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHPRO
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP DỊCH VỤ SỐ (DSS)
Tuyển Hỗ trợ kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP DỊCH VỤ SỐ (DSS) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP DỊCH VỤ SỐ (DSS)
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 2 - 3.5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Chi nhánh Công ty TNHH Envision Education
Tuyển Hỗ trợ kinh doanh Chi nhánh Công ty TNHH Envision Education làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 650 USD
Chi nhánh Công ty TNHH Envision Education
Hạn nộp: 12/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 400 - 650 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Khoáng Sản Công Nghiệp Yên Bái (Ybm)
Tuyển Hỗ trợ kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Khoáng Sản Công Nghiệp Yên Bái (Ybm) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Khoáng Sản Công Nghiệp Yên Bái (Ybm)
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ ỨNG DỤNG SỐ VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Hỗ trợ kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ ỨNG DỤNG SỐ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ ỨNG DỤNG SỐ VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SKYPAC AVIATION
Tuyển Hỗ trợ kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH SKYPAC AVIATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SKYPAC AVIATION
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding
Tuyển Hỗ trợ kinh doanh Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 12 USD
Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding
Hạn nộp: 30/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 500 - 12 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TẬP ĐOÀN CÔNG NGHIỆP - VIỄN THÔNG QUÂN ĐỘI
Tuyển Hỗ trợ kinh doanh TẬP ĐOÀN CÔNG NGHIỆP - VIỄN THÔNG QUÂN ĐỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TẬP ĐOÀN CÔNG NGHIỆP - VIỄN THÔNG QUÂN ĐỘI
Hạn nộp: 26/07/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Hỗ trợ kinh doanh Hanwha Life Vietnam làm việc tại Sóc Trăng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Hanwha Life Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm