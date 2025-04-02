Tuyển Hỗ trợ kinh doanh Hanwha Life Vietnam làm việc tại Sóc Trăng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Hỗ trợ kinh doanh Tại Hanwha Life Vietnam
- Sóc Trăng: Soc Trang, Vietnam, Thành phố Sóc Trăng
Mô Tả Công Việc Hỗ trợ kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Key Accountabilities
• To supervise the team to conduct Basic Financial Course (BFC) for potential candidates to ensure the following KPIs:
- Comply the company policy and MOF regulations
- Online test passed ratio
- First month activity ratio
• To follow and track the team to conduct post BFC course – mind set, then skills set, and tool set for existing agents to uplift their sale capabilities.
• To motivate and involve the team to provide sale support activities to all of the offices/ GAs in-charge to meet monthly/ quarterly/ yearly sale target including:
• Career Opportunity Presentation
• Sale Seminar
• Join field work
• 1:1 mentoring
• To contribute to the development of self and others through:
• Designing sharing sales topics for Office/GA in-charge
• Having involve assigned projects for sales training and sales events
• To complete Admin tasks with accuracy and timely manner including marking the exams, post-class documentation, report, filling.
• To coach the team on quantity of activities and quality of delivery.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Hanwha Life Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hanwha Life Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI