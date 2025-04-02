Tuyển Hỗ trợ kinh doanh Hanwha Life Vietnam làm việc tại Sóc Trăng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Key Accountabilities

• To supervise the team to conduct Basic Financial Course (BFC) for potential candidates to ensure the following KPIs:

- Comply the company policy and MOF regulations

- Online test passed ratio

- First month activity ratio

• To follow and track the team to conduct post BFC course – mind set, then skills set, and tool set for existing agents to uplift their sale capabilities.

• To motivate and involve the team to provide sale support activities to all of the offices/ GAs in-charge to meet monthly/ quarterly/ yearly sale target including:

• Career Opportunity Presentation

• Sale Seminar

• Join field work

• 1:1 mentoring

• To contribute to the development of self and others through:

• Designing sharing sales topics for Office/GA in-charge

• Having involve assigned projects for sales training and sales events

• To complete Admin tasks with accuracy and timely manner including marking the exams, post-class documentation, report, filling.

• To coach the team on quantity of activities and quality of delivery.