Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH Icetea Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 16 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: HUD Tower, 37 Lê Văn Lương, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội, Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk Với Mức Lương 10 - 16 Triệu

ABOUT US

Icetea Software is a subsidiary of Icetea Labs, specializing in developing innovative software solutions for various industries. With a team of talented and experienced engineers, designers, and product managers, Icetea Software dedicates itself to creating products that meet the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and security. Our mission is to empower businesses and individuals around the world with cutting-edge technology that enhances their productivity, simplifies their workflows, and enriches their lives.

Provide technical support for company employees regarding hardware, software, network, and office equipment.

Manage, install, maintain, and troubleshoot computer systems, printers, and network devices.

Manage IT assets, monitor, and update equipment information.

Guide users on IT policies, data security, and regulations.

Support the installation, permissions granting, and account management on internal systems.

Coordinate with service providers to address issues related to systems and devices.

Perform other tasks as assigned by superiors.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 16 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

College/University degree in IT or related fields.

At least 2 years of experience in an IT Helpdesk or equivalent position.

Knowledge of operating systems such as Windows, macOS, Linux, and office software.

Experience troubleshooting hardware, LAN/WAN networks, and VPNs.

Good communication skills, proactive, and supportive.

Ability to read and understand English documentation.

Tại Công ty TNHH Icetea Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary range: 10.000.000 - 16.000.000 VNĐ

13th month salary

Labor Contract and Social Insurance according to Vietnamese Law

12 annual leaves and other holidays as regulated by the State.

Attractive bonus policy (annual performance and salary review, project bonus, holiday and birthday bonus....)

Periodic health check and premium insurance package

Latest equipment and devices

On-the-job training with empowered development space

Tea and coffee break with snacks, team building, sports, esports, unlimited parties..

A buzzing space full of globally influential technical founders and business establishing experts

Working time: Monday to Friday (9:00 AM – 6:00 PM); Lunch time: 12:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Icetea Software

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin