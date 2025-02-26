Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH Icetea Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu

Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH Icetea Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Icetea Software
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/03/2025
Công ty TNHH Icetea Software

IT Helpdesk

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Helpdesk Tại Công ty TNHH Icetea Software

Mức lương
10 - 16 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: HUD Tower, 37 Lê Văn Lương, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội, Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk Với Mức Lương 10 - 16 Triệu

ABOUT US
Icetea Software is a subsidiary of Icetea Labs, specializing in developing innovative software solutions for various industries. With a team of talented and experienced engineers, designers, and product managers, Icetea Software dedicates itself to creating products that meet the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and security. Our mission is to empower businesses and individuals around the world with cutting-edge technology that enhances their productivity, simplifies their workflows, and enriches their lives.
Provide technical support for company employees regarding hardware, software, network, and office equipment.
Manage, install, maintain, and troubleshoot computer systems, printers, and network devices.
Manage IT assets, monitor, and update equipment information.
Guide users on IT policies, data security, and regulations.
Support the installation, permissions granting, and account management on internal systems.
Coordinate with service providers to address issues related to systems and devices.
Perform other tasks as assigned by superiors.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 16 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

College/University degree in IT or related fields.
At least 2 years of experience in an IT Helpdesk or equivalent position.
Knowledge of operating systems such as Windows, macOS, Linux, and office software.
Experience troubleshooting hardware, LAN/WAN networks, and VPNs.
Good communication skills, proactive, and supportive.
Ability to read and understand English documentation.

Tại Công ty TNHH Icetea Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary range: 10.000.000 - 16.000.000 VNĐ
13th month salary
Labor Contract and Social Insurance according to Vietnamese Law
12 annual leaves and other holidays as regulated by the State.
Attractive bonus policy (annual performance and salary review, project bonus, holiday and birthday bonus....)
Periodic health check and premium insurance package
Latest equipment and devices
On-the-job training with empowered development space
Tea and coffee break with snacks, team building, sports, esports, unlimited parties..
A buzzing space full of globally influential technical founders and business establishing experts
Working time: Monday to Friday (9:00 AM – 6:00 PM); Lunch time: 12:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Icetea Software

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Icetea Software

Công ty TNHH Icetea Software

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: tòa IPH, 241 Xuân Thủy, phường Dịch Vọng Hậu, quận Cầu Giấy, TPHN

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-it-helpdesk-thu-nhap-10-16-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job323431
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Phần mềm DTS Việt Nam
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH Phần mềm DTS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Phần mềm DTS Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trường Song ngữ Quốc tế EMASI Vạn Phúc - EMASI Schools
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Trường Song ngữ Quốc tế EMASI Vạn Phúc - EMASI Schools làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trường Song ngữ Quốc tế EMASI Vạn Phúc - EMASI Schools
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam Australia International School (Vas)
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Vietnam Australia International School (Vas) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Vietnam Australia International School (Vas)
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TECHNOASIA
Tuyển IT Helpdesk CÔNG TY TNHH TECHNOASIA làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 7 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TECHNOASIA
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 7 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Ajax Systems Việt Nam
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công Ty TNHH Ajax Systems Việt Nam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Ajax Systems Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 26/08/2025
Hưng Yên Hà Nội Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH ABC
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH ABC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH ABC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH ABC
Hạn nộp: 06/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH ABC
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH ABC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH ABC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH ABC
Hạn nộp: 06/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited
Hạn nộp: 09/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trường Quốc Tế Brighton College Việt Nam
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Trường Quốc Tế Brighton College Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trường Quốc Tế Brighton College Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Voltrans Logistics co., Ltd
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Voltrans Logistics co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
Voltrans Logistics co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MAEDA KOSEN VIỆT NAM - CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế CÔNG TY TNHH MAEDA KOSEN VIỆT NAM - CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MAEDA KOSEN VIỆT NAM - CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Phần mềm DTS Việt Nam
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH Phần mềm DTS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Phần mềm DTS Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trường Song ngữ Quốc tế EMASI Vạn Phúc - EMASI Schools
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Trường Song ngữ Quốc tế EMASI Vạn Phúc - EMASI Schools làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trường Song ngữ Quốc tế EMASI Vạn Phúc - EMASI Schools
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam Australia International School (Vas)
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Vietnam Australia International School (Vas) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Vietnam Australia International School (Vas)
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TECHNOASIA
Tuyển IT Helpdesk CÔNG TY TNHH TECHNOASIA làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 7 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TECHNOASIA
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 7 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Ajax Systems Việt Nam
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công Ty TNHH Ajax Systems Việt Nam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Ajax Systems Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 26/08/2025
Hưng Yên Hà Nội Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH ABC
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH ABC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH ABC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH ABC
Hạn nộp: 06/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH ABC
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH ABC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH ABC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH ABC
Hạn nộp: 06/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited
Hạn nộp: 09/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trường Quốc Tế Brighton College Việt Nam
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Trường Quốc Tế Brighton College Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trường Quốc Tế Brighton College Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Voltrans Logistics co., Ltd
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Voltrans Logistics co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
Voltrans Logistics co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Công Nghệ Thái Bình làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Công Nghệ Thái Bình
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công Ty TNHH Ajax Systems Việt Nam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Ajax Systems Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH Phần mềm DTS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu Công ty TNHH Phần mềm DTS Việt Nam
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm