Tuyển Key Account DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 750 - 1,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Key Account Tại DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: Viettel Tower, 285 Cách Mạng Tháng Tám, Phường 12 (Quận 10), Quận 10, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Key Account Với Mức Lương 750 - 1,000 USD
• Selling:
responsibilities - Daily sales operations (Selling, sales report, customer report, display,
frequent stock check, order recommendation, invoices,...)
- Responsible for the sales target, stock, money/ cash, goods at the
store
- Follow-up / execute all promotions communicated
• Merchandising implementation / in-store display:
- Manage stock levels to ensure continuous availability
- Fill and rotate all shelves, displays and equipment to standards
- Properly price product
- Utilize appropriate point of purchase materials
- Ensure that the merchandising campaigns are executed effectively in
order to increase the visibility of products at the store.
- Make sure that the products on display must be clean, in order and
dust free.
• Customer Relationship management:
- To build up and maintain good relationship with customers
Với Mức Lương 750 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Health Insurance
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
