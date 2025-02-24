Tuyển Key Account DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 750 - 1,000 USD

• Selling:

responsibilities - Daily sales operations (Selling, sales report, customer report, display,

frequent stock check, order recommendation, invoices,...)

- Responsible for the sales target, stock, money/ cash, goods at the

store

- Follow-up / execute all promotions communicated

• Merchandising implementation / in-store display:

- Manage stock levels to ensure continuous availability

- Fill and rotate all shelves, displays and equipment to standards

- Properly price product

- Utilize appropriate point of purchase materials

- Ensure that the merchandising campaigns are executed effectively in

order to increase the visibility of products at the store.

- Make sure that the products on display must be clean, in order and

dust free.

• Customer Relationship management:

- To build up and maintain good relationship with customers