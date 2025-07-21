Tuyển Product Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 USD

Manage operating departmental budgets and costs according to annual allocation to ensure efficient usage of resources, where applicable

Develop and implement processes and strategies (local go-to-market strategies, sales strategies and customer strategies) for assigned customers to ensure achievement of goals

Monitor team key performance indicators achievement. Conduct regular reviews to provide feedback on achievements, performance gaps and requirements for improvement

Identify the short-term business needs and objectives of key customers and develop/sell proactive business solutions across the full demand/supply chain

Manage annual negotiations, including trading terms and conditions, to facilitate sales agreements and achieve targeted margins

Manage and monitor 5P execution performance (availability, pricing, share of shelf, etc.) and ensure issues are quickly resolved by the team

Develop deep insights and actionable recommendations from post-evaluation analyses and incorporate into customer strategies

Manage reporting of sales and projected sales/margin forecasts. Evaluate trends and form meaningful conclusions to facilitate strategic decisions

Develop, monitor and recommend improvement initiatives on business processes, customer services and new techniques (category management, scanning, etc.)